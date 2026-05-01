Friends Borrow Money From Another Friend In Order To Pay Bus Fare, But They Can’t Afford To Pay The Money Back Right Away

Imagine not having any money at the moment but needing bus fare to get home. If a friend agreed to loan you the money, would you take it?

In this story, two friends are in this situation, and they are happy and relieved that a friend loaned them money. But now there’s a misunderstanding about how quickly they’re going to pay this friend back.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for not having money?? Yesterday me (F16) and my friend (F17) we will name her H were going out suddenly needing the bus to get home but i didn’t have the money. I asked my other friend (M18) we will name him K for the money. And H said she will pay him back when she has the money since she hasn’t got anything right now.

Problem solved.

He happily agrees immediately and we go out. About an hour ago K messages me asking when he’s going to get his money back. I explain to him that he will get it when either of us have the money (which is monday) since we haven’t got anything at the moment.

He had a request.

He then asks me to give him her number so they can talk but she doesn’t know him and genuinely doesn’t feel comfortable doing that. She’s never met him, never spoke to him. I explain that to him, and tell him i’m just gonna be the messenger since she doesn’t feel comfortable. He says she NEEDS to message him because he was told her will be getting it back.

She really can’t afford to pay him back right now.

I told him again that he will get it back when we have the money. I show him a picture of what’s in her bank (literally -£25.02) And he says “she needs to figure it out because i got told im getting it back the next morning” Nobody told him he’s getting it back the next morning and it’s common sense (atleast to us) that if we needed you to give us money about 15 hours ago we still aren’t going to have it now. AITAH?

If he needs the money back that quickly, he never should’ve loaned them the money in the first place.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out a couple things they did wrong.

Another person explains how to get it in writing.

This person thinks everyone messed up.

But they could consider it a learning experience.

He never should’ve loaned them the money.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a college student who was reimbursed $9K extra, but the university refused to believe her.