Groom’s Mother Criticizes Fiancée’s Sentimental Necklace, Leading to Wedding Conflict

Some objects hold so much meaning to some people.

This groom-to-be listened to his mom’s negative view of his fiancée’s necklace, which she wore all the time. So now, he’s planning on asking her not to wear it on their big day,

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for asking my girlfriend to take off her necklace? I (25M) am happily engaged to my girlfriend/fiancée (24F). Our wedding is in May, and I only have one big issue: her necklace. See, a few years ago, when she was nineteen, she lost a cat that was very near and dear to her heart. She loved this cat, Aspen, so much that she has Aspen’s ashes, paw prints (both a clay and ink print), old collar, tattoos, clumps of fur, and lots of pictures. Her necklace is a small silver-and-glass disk with the cat’s face printed on it, and the ashes are inside. She never takes this necklace off. The only times I’ve ever seen her remove it are when she’s bathing, swimming, or in a situation where the necklace could break. This doesn’t bother me. I love seeing how dearly she holds this cat in her heart, and part of me is envious that I never got to meet Aspen, since not only she, but also her friends and family, speak very highly of the cat.

This man had no issues about his fiancée’s necklace.

Now, here’s my issue. My girlfriend, let’s call her Kaylee, is wearing a really pretty white pantsuit. I haven’t seen her wearing it yet, but I have seen the pantsuit itself, since she showed it to me when she got back from the store with her mom and best friend. She told me she has some gold jewelry she plans to wear with it, since gold looks better on her than silver. So naturally, I asked if she would be wearing her Aspen necklace, since it was silver. She laughed and said, “Of course I’m wearing it. I never take it off unless necessary.” At the time, I just nodded, as I wasn’t expecting much else.

But his mom has.

However, when I mentioned it to my mom at Sunday lunch, my mom’s face scrunched up, and she said, “Of course, she’s wearing it.” When I asked my mom what she meant, she told me that Kaylee shouldn’t wear the necklace, because it would be inappropriate to wear a necklace containing a dead cat’s ashes to a wedding. She also added that the silver necklace would look tacky with the gold jewelry she plans to wear. Since that lunch, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it, and I’m beginning to wonder if my mom is right. I’m thinking about asking Kaylee to take the necklace off for the day, but I know how much this necklace means to her. So, WIBTA?

Your fiancée’s feelings should come before your mom’s opinions.

Other readers in the comments section are weighing in.

A straightforward response.

Another one chimes in.

Some more valid points.

Another user calls him out.

And some wise advice here.

If you listen to your mom over your fiancée, you’re not ready to get married.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.