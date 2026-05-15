“He Gave It to Me”: Why I’m Refusing to Let My Mother-in-Law Reclaim My Husband’s Wedding Ring

Family heirlooms often carry more emotional weight than monetary value.

In this story, a woman kept her late husband’s inherited ring for their son after his sudden passing.

Years later, her mother-in-law demanded the ring back to give to another relative.

Now, she is facing pressure from the family and questioning whether she made the right decision.

If you were in her shoes, would you keep the ring or give it away to his family?

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for not “returning” a ring? My husband inherited a ring that was owned by his grandfather. The ring was an anniversary ring. I do not think it was expensive, but it obviously holds sentimental value. My husband died suddenly when our son was a baby. He was young and did not have a will.

This woman’s mother-in-law asked for the ring back.

I settled his estate. His mother asked for the ring not long after he died. She wanted to give it to one of her sister’s children. I said no. It belonged to my husband and now belongs to his son.

Her MIL thinks the ring should stay in the family.

Ten years have passed, and his mother has started again. She said, “The family thinks this is very wrong of you.” She also said that the ring “should stay in the family.” I honestly think the ring is so ugly and tacky. My son will probably never wear it.

She thinks her husband would have wanted her to keep it instead.

It does feel mean to hold on to it when his mother wants it. But I honestly feel that my husband would be upset if it did not go to our son. It would be disrespectful to him not to ensure that happens. AITA?

That’s usually the problem with family inheritance.

When the family member has passed away and left no will, there’s no way to know who should keep the heirloom.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story instead.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another person chimes in.

Short and simple.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, indeed, right?

When it comes to family heirlooms, everyone suddenly remembers they’re family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.