The Urban “No”: Why This Son is Refusing to Share His Tiny City Bedroom With His Father

Family obligations can become complicated over time.

In this story, a man has been his dad’s driver for years.

Eventually, he had to move out and rent a place in the city.

But when his dad asked if he could stay with him for a while, he refused… but his family didn’t take it well.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for refusing to drive my dad to work when he lost is license I am 26. I have a dad who is 59. He lost his driving license almost 10 years ago. Since I got my driver’s license and my car, I have been the designated driver for him. I do errands for him. I drive him and pick him up for work.

This man eventually moved out of his parents’ house.

At the beginning, I was okay with it. As I got older, I moved out because of work and university. My father never got the opportunity or wanted to get his license back. He got too comfortable with this situation.

He rented a bedroom in the city.

So, I moved to a city 30 minutes away. It is where the main warehouse of my father’s work is located. I did not move into a full house. I rent a bedroom. Some rooms are vacant due to issues with the landlord. There is illegal renting and sub-renting. I am moving out to another bedroom at the end of the month.

His father called and asked if he could stay with him.

My father called and asked if he could crash here for the week. He said he would not stay in my bedroom and only stay in other rooms that are free. I instantly said no due to the issues here. I do not want any more problems than I already have. My landlord is sub-renting.

His father got upset, and his mother was trying to guilt-trip him.

He got upset and hung up. My mother is now texting me. She is trying to guilt-trip me. So, AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

They are exploiting you, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s another idea…

You can drive someone for years, but you still can’t cater to their every need.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a husband who thinks his wife’s sons’ college funds should go to his daughter, too.