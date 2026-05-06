“He Never Saw It Coming”: The Satisfying Moment a High School Bully Failed the Class Despite Turning in Every Assignment

When someone is pushed long enough, it’s only a matter of time before it reaches a boiling point.

So, what would you do if you had waited for the perfect opportunity to get back at your bully, and it finally came? Would you chicken out? Or would you seize the moment?

In the following story, one high schooler watched his friend encounter this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

Threw Away His School Work – He Failed and Lost His Pot on the Team Years ago, in high school, we were in a drafting class. You had a lot of technical drawings to complete for your grade, and you were graded on things like line quality, lettering, etc. There was this kid, let’s call him Kip, because he’d ******* hate that name. He bullied my friend. I’m bigger and played football, so I took up for him often and kept this ******* away when I could. One day, Kip was upset. He treated this class as a screw-off class, and it was failing because he hadn’t been doing his work. It was going to keep him off the soccer team. It was the only class he was failing.

His friend grabbed the papers as they left the room.

The teacher agreed to let him spend his lunch periods and after-school time in class to catch up on his work. He had a stack of drawings. He announced that he was done one day, and as we left class, there was a tray where you placed your drawings to turn them in. The teacher was already in the hallway, which was required because we had a lot of fights. My buddy went slowly, and I waited up. We were the last two out of the room. The papers were in the tray maybe 30 seconds before my buddy scooped them up on the way out of the classroom.

Kip never found the papers.

He rolled the papers into a tube and walked across the parking lot toward the band hall, where he had his next class, and dropped the roll of drawings into one of the open pipes set in concrete that kept high school drivers from hitting the building. He didn’t say a thing. The next day, we walked to class to find Kip crying and telling the teacher he did all of the work, and the teacher was talking about how disappointed he was in him. He didn’t get to play soccer for the rest of the season, but ultimately passed the class.

Wow! He’s lucky he didn’t get caught.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This reader is punny.

It doesn’t seem like this person liked what he did.

There sure isn’t.

He doesn’t seem to feel bad about the kid.

Let that be a lesson! Next time, he should leave people alone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who took his beef with a neighbor to the whole block, and turned out the hero.