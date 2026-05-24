He Waited a Month for a Critical Doctor’s Appointment. The Unhinged Parking Lot Standoff That Kept Him From Ever Making It.

Rude people who only think about themselves can make life miserable for everyone around them.

This driver had already traveled more than an hour for a doctor’s appointment he had waited over a month to get. After finally spotting an open parking space directly outside the office, he started pulling in and was halfway parked when an older woman suddenly stepped into the spot and refused to move.

The craziest part was that it wasn’t even for her. She was holding the spot for someone else.

So, what should’ve been a quick parking situation turned into a ten minute standoff and eventually a police call.

Meanwhile, his appointment time was quickly passing further away.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

AITA for calling the police on an elderly woman who blocked a parking spot and made me miss my doctor’s appointment? I had a doctor’s appointment over an hour away, and I’d been waiting more than a month for it. I arrived about 5 minutes before the appointment. Parking there is always crowded, but I can usually find something. This time, every spot was taken. Then, right in front of the doctor’s office, the car ahead of me pulled out of a space. I immediately turned on my blinker and started parallel parking into it. I was already halfway in when an older woman suddenly stepped into the space and said I couldn’t park there because she was “saving it” for someone else.

The woman refused to move.

I told her I was there first, was already pulling in, and had a doctor’s appointment in minutes. She refused to move. I told her what she was doing was illegal, but she said she didn’t care and wouldn’t move. I got angry and said that if she kept blocking it, then nobody would use the spot. We stayed there for about 10 minutes. There were no other spaces nearby, and this was my only chance of making the appointment. She started taking pictures of my license plate and saying things like, “We’ll see who wins,” and “You’ll find out who you’re dealing with.” I started recording and called emergency services. The operator told me what she was doing was illegal and sent police.

When she moved for a moment, he pulled in the spot.

A few minutes later, when she got distracted looking for the car she was saving the space for, I quickly finished parking. She walked away still threatening me. I called the doctor’s office to explain I might be late because of the incident, but they said they couldn’t hold the appointment. I was the last patient of the day, so the doctor left. I missed an appointment I’d waited over a month for.

Suddenly, the woman acted completely different.

When police arrived, I showed them the videos and explained everything. They confirmed she was in the wrong. We found her at a nearby restaurant, and her daughter came out and started insulting me for “harassing an old woman.” But when police confronted the older woman, she suddenly acted innocent. The police asked whether I wanted to pursue the matter further since I had suffered a financial loss by missing the appointment. After hearing that money is the problem she offered to pay me for my loss. I said I didn’t want money. I just wanted her to admit she was wrong and promise not to do this to anyone again. She agreed, and I let it go. Now I feel conflicted. She was elderly, and I did call the police over a parking spot. But she blocked me, threatened me, and caused me to miss an important medical appointment. AITA?

Wow! People who do things like that are so annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

It is kinda shocking when you put it that way.

This reader suggests the story is fiction.

For this reader, he should’ve left himself more time.

He should consider this for next time.

Ultimately, they’re both to blame.

The woman never should’ve stood in the parking spot and refused to move after hearing he had a doctor’s appointment. That kind of selfish behavior is exactly what caused the entire situation to spiral.

At the same time, though, arriving only five minutes before an appointment, over an hour away, was cutting it really close to begin with.

Still, she created the problem and should be ashamed of herself.