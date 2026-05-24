She Was Furious After Realizing Her Daughter Couldn’t Attend a “Father-Daughter” School Dance

School events are usually set up to celebrate families and encourage healthy relationships. Sometimes, however, they can unintentionally make kids feel excluded when their home life doesn’t perfectly fit the norm.

What would you do if your daughter wanted to attend a dance put on that encouraged it to be a ‘father-daughter’ and ‘mother-son’ event? That is what the single mother in this story is dealing with, and she is very upset with the school for putting this on.

She thinks that this type of event can make her daughter and others like her feel bad because of their family dynamics. Now she is asking whether she is overreacting or if the school should get with the times.

Check out the full story below and see what you think about the situation.

AITA for feeling angry that my kids school has field trips and school events only for Dads? So my son (5) is in Pre-K at the local Primary School and back in October they had trick or treating with dads, or other Male role models.

Why on Earth would this both her?

This bothered me, but I blew it off and just saw it as a good thing. Fast forward to now. A couple of days ago, my daughter (8) came home from her Elementary school SUPER excited for a Valentine’s dance that was coming up.

Honestly, that’s a bad look. Why would she say no to most things?

She handed me the flyer and said “I really want to go to this, but if you say no, it’s okay.” [I say no to alot of stuff, so she just knows this is my MO.] I think she was so excited after reading the title, that she just stopped their. I read it and it said “Mother Son, Father Daughter Dance”

Surely there is some male role model in her life who could take her.

This was the rare occasion when I would say Yes, on account of how excited and completely interested she was in going. All of a sudden, it hit me. “FATHER Daughter” She doesn’t physically have her father in her life right now. At this moment, I became infuriated because I could only think about my Baby, not being able to go because she lacks the additional Male role models.

Oh, come on. If this is what she is upset about, this lady must be angry 24/7.

What about the other single moms? Or the lesbian moms? Am I wrong for getting mad at her school? I really want to know if I am the only one who feels this isnt fair. AITA?

Some people just can’t be happy no matter what, and they have to get mad at everything. It is good for kids to have both male and female positive role models, and that is what these events are trying to encourage. They aren’t looking to exclude anyone, and it is crazy to get upset over this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I agree with this commenter.

Here is someone who agrees with Mom.

It really should be this simple.

This person thinks she is overreacting.

A simple call to the school could solve this issue.

Some parents are always looking for a reason to complain, and that seems to be the case here. Not every event is meant for every person, and that’s ok.

In addition, this Mom already admits that she tells her daughter no all the time, so why does she care so much about this one? Her outrage appears to be performative, and she should just let it go.