May 13, 2026 at 12:45 pm

He Was Rescued to Become an Emotional Support Dog, but the Nervous Pup Needs Comfort Too

by Matthew Gilligan

dog chewing its nails

TikTok/@lifeoflittlemilo

Awwwww, you gotta feel for this little fella!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how her dog Milo is nothing more than a Nervous Nelly!

dog biting its nails

TikTok/@lifeoflittlemilo

In the video, Milo was very nervous.

He was wide-eyed and he chewed on one of his paws to try to ease his anxiety.

dog biting its nails

TikTok/@lifeoflittlemilo

The video’s text overlay, “The dog that was supposed to emotionally support me.”

dog biting its nails

TikTok/@lifeoflittlemilo

Here’s the video.

@lifeoflittlemilo

😐 #dogsoftiktok #jackrussell #puppy #puppytiktok

♬ Grumpy cat – Internet Cultura

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.33.28 AM He Was Rescued to Become an Emotional Support Dog, but the Nervous Pup Needs Comfort Too

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.33.40 AM He Was Rescued to Become an Emotional Support Dog, but the Nervous Pup Needs Comfort Too

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.34.06 AM He Was Rescued to Become an Emotional Support Dog, but the Nervous Pup Needs Comfort Too

This poor guy is a nervous wreck.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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