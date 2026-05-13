He Was Rescued to Become an Emotional Support Dog, but the Nervous Pup Needs Comfort Too

Awwwww, you gotta feel for this little fella!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how her dog Milo is nothing more than a Nervous Nelly!

In the video, Milo was very nervous.

He was wide-eyed and he chewed on one of his paws to try to ease his anxiety.

The video’s text overlay, “The dog that was supposed to emotionally support me.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This poor guy is a nervous wreck.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.