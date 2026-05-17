Healthcare Worker’s Conversation About Personal Website Sparks Tension With Manager

You never know what kind of reaction you’ll get at work if you talk about other projects you’re pursuing on the side.

And this story might serve as a cautionary tale to keep your mouth shut around your boss about your side endeavors.

A healthcare worker has been working on a side project and was telling a coworker about it. That was the first mistake.

Keep reading to see what happened.

My manager freaked out on me because of my side project. “I’ve been working on this side project for a while now, basically a platform where healthcare workers can anonymously share pay, working conditions, real experiences at their facilities. Think Glassdoor, but actually built for healthcare workers. I was telling a coworker about it on the floor, just explaining how you can look up a facility and see what people are actually making there, what the staffing ratios are really like, that kind of thing.

This was about to get ugly…

My manager happened to walk by right around the time I was explaining how anyone can post anonymous reviews about their workplace. She. Lost. It. She didn’t even fully understand what it was yet and was already spiraling. Started asking who else knows about it, if I’d shared it with anyone on the unit, the whole interrogation. You could literally see the panic set in once she realized the concept — that nurses could just openly talk about what’s really going on at their jobs.

This is a good point…

Like ma’am… if the transparency scares you that much, maybe that says more about this place than it does about me, LOL. Anyway now I’m half wondering if I should watch my back. You guys think I’m about to get fired over a side project? Has anyone else dealt with management getting weird when you talk about pay or conditions openly? Curious if this is just my workplace or if it’s everywhere.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Their manager doesn’t want them spilling the beans about what goes on in the healthcare industry.