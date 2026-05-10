Her Roommate Keeps Taking and Using Her Things Without Permission, and the Frustration Is Building

Sharing a living space doesn’t always mean sharing everything.

In this story, a woman is living with a roommate who keeps using her personal belongings without asking.

She stayed quiet to avoid awkwardness, but the frustration kept building over time.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for getting annoyed over something small my roommate keeps doing? I feel kind of stupid even writing this. It is not a huge deal. But it has been bothering me more than I expected. I live with a roommate. She has a habit of using my stuff without really asking.

This woman didn’t mind initially.

At first, it was small things. She would take snacks or use my charger. I did not mind that much. But now, it is happening pretty often. What makes it awkward is how she reacts. She always says things like, “We basically share everything anyway.” She just laughs it off, so I never really pushed back on it.

But now, she’s starting to get more and more annoyed.

Now, I notice I am getting irritated over it, even when it is something minor. I do not like feeling that way. I have not said anything directly yet. I do not want to make things weird between us. But at the same time, I feel like it is starting to build up. Am I the jerk if I tell her to stop using my stuff without asking?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a good response to the roommate.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Start using her things, says this one.

Here’s a short but simple piece of advice.

Finally, this person thinks it’s theft.

Borrowing is one thing. Not asking for permission is another story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who thought sharing homemade bread with her neighbor would stop the noise complaints, but when it didn’t, she kept her pastries to herself.