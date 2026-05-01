“He’s Always Watching”: Woman Terrified After Discovering Neighbor’s Camera is Pointed Directly at Her Car

Your gut feeling never lies.

This is why a woman just knows something is wrong with her new neighbor.

What would you do in her situation?

Keep reading for the full, hair-raising story.

How Do I Handle a Male Neighbor Who Won’t Leave Me Alone I (40F) have lived in a certain apartment for almost 4 years now, and I’ve had the same neighbor the whole time. He’s an older man, and I haven’t had any issues with him, except for one point when he was allowing random men to come to his apartment at nighttime, and they always looked sketchy. But that only lasted may be a few weeks, and then it stopped. Recently, probably about a month or so ago, another man moved in with him and he’s about in his early 50s.

The whole energy shifted.

At first I got really bad vibes from him and wouldn’t really say anything to him but eventually I would say hi and stuff like that and make small talk. However, this man has now started coming to my door and knocking multiple times. I answered one time and he was talking about how someone did something to his car. After that, he’s come to my door at least four other times in the last 2 weeks knocking to which I did not answer.

It gets weirder.

He also recently got a camera that points to the parking lot, but I think that he can see me when I pull up or leave because sometimes I’ll leave my apartment and he’ll suddenly be outside saying something to me. Other times I’ll pull into my apartment complex and as I’m getting out of my car or walking towards the stairs, suddenly he’s right there trying to talk to me. I’m not really sure what to do at this point because I don’t know him or how he will react. I want to ask my landlord to ask him to stop coming to my door or to ask the original neighbor who he lives with to let him know to stop.

She feels like any option could be the wrong one.

I also considered leaving a note. I had a friend say that the next time he knocks to answer and ask him to stop, but I don’t even want to open the door. This guy makes me very uncomfortable and I really don’t know what to do. I don’t have an issue just seeing him and saying hi and bye, but he tries to make long conversation, and the fact that he’s just suddenly always right there whenever I go outside it’s just weird. What would be the best option? Leaving a note? Telling the landlord to ask him to stop?

She needs to do something before this escalates.

Did Reddit offer good advice?

Here are two ideas.

We can’t even say hi anymore?!

Another reader shares advice.

True.

Practical things she can do.

More solid advice.

She needs to prepare herself and her house like in Home Alone.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman who reported a creepy neighbor and then became the target of her HOA.