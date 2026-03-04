Evening Runner Posted A Safety Warning After A Creepy Trail Encounter, So Her Protection Dog Became An Unjust HOA’s New Target

Moving to a new neighborhood often comes with a learning curve about who you can trust.

So when a runner was stopped at dusk by a creepy stranger who kept asking personal questions and then grabbed for her dog’s leash, she later shared a cautious heads-up with neighbors online.

But little did she know, the creep’s defensive wife stop at nothing to damage her and her dog’s reputation with the HOA.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for “threatening” my new neighbors with my dog? I (F28) just moved from my city to my first house in a suburban neighborhood about six months ago. Just me and my dog, Oaken. My dog is trained as a Personal Protection Dog (PPD). I’m a runner, and Oaken runs with me.

So one night, they were out when she ran into an unfamiliar man.

We were running in our neighborhood’s park and pond area. I had my AirPods in, and it was just getting dark. I’d noticed in passing a guy on his bike on the same trails, and as we were coming around the pond, he was stopped on our path.

He seemed friendly enough, but she was picking up on some red flags.

He waved us down and said he had dropped his keys, asked if I had seen them on the path, asked if I had a light on me because he thinks he dropped them in the grass, wanted to know if I lived in the neighborhood, which house was mine, if I was nearby because he didn’t see any cars in the parking area that he didn’t recognize—basically anything to keep us there and keep talking. Not scary, but annoying with a definite hint of creepy.

The more this guy talked, the more he started to drop the friendly guy act.

After he forgot his initial story and said, “I’m gonna be so ticked at myself if I lost another earbud, that’s my third pair and they’re nearly 300 bucks a pop,” I moved to leave, and he stood in the path and started asking about Oaken.

Meanwhile Oaken was doing his job standing between her and this man.

Oaken wasn’t doing anything aggressive at this point—no hair raised, no growling or barking. He was doing exactly what he was trained to do, and every time the guy would move to get closer to us, he would just stand between me and him. The guy asked if he was friendly, asked to pet him, and I said I’d rather he not. He kept saying dogs loved him, blah blah. I again said no, and we started to walk around the guy to go.

That’s when this guy really did something crazy, and Oaken reacted.

That’s when he decided it would be a good idea to try to grab Oaken’s leash. (I have no idea why—your guess is as good as mine.) Oaken backed us up, low growl, showed his teeth. Didn’t snap, didn’t bite. We left. The encounter was strange enough I posted in the Neighborhood app.

But that’s when the real drama erupted.

Nothing accusing the guy of attacking us or anything over the top like that, just that my dog and I had gotten stopped by a stranger out running and a reminder not to grab at a person’s dog or dog leash without permission. Apparently, Park Guy’s wife read the post and recognized her husband immediately, because since then she’s been telling every neighbor who will listen about my “aggressive attack dog.”

Now the HOA has gotten involved.

I’ve now gotten a letter from the HOA, and apparently the next homeowners’ meeting has breed-specific bans on the agenda.

She doesn’t understand why she’s being treated so badly just for protecting herself.

While I believe Oaken’s response was appropriate and controlled, I’m feeling sad and disappointed that my new community has the wrong impression. I’m not out to terrify people. AITA for posting what I posted to the Neighborhood app and apparently starting a feud with my new neighbor? Was I wrong for calling out Park Guy publicly?

This creepy behavior deserved to be called out.

What did Reddit have to say?

If anything, this interaction was a testament to how well trained the dog really was.

At the core, this man wasn’t acting in good faith.

The creepy man’s wife isn’t behaving much better.

This commenter personally would have reported this guy to the police.

This story is yet another tale of an HOA failing to do right by its residents.

She tried to post a friendly warning but somehow found herself labeled as the problem.

