His Relationship With His Sister Feels Beyond Creepy, but His Girlfriend Is Too Scared to Confront Him

It can be a red flag if the person you’re dating has a bad relationship with their family…but there’s a line.

What would you do if your partner had an extremely odd relationship with their eccentric sibling? This woman recently shared an icky story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I told my boyfriend to live with his sister instead of me?

​I (22f) have been with my boyfriend (21m) since 2024.

We’ve been talking about getting our own place, and when we were talking about moving in together, he asked if his sister could move in too.

It wasn’t a problem until he said he wouldn’t have her pay rent at all, and it made me question everything.

That’s an unusual arrangement to say the least.

In the past, when we were slowly starting to see each other in person, his sister told him to take his doorknob off his door, and it weirded me out.

I asked him why, and he said she doesn’t want us to do things we’re not supposed to do, but keep in mind we’re adults, not teens.

If we were teenagers, I would 100 percent understand her concern, but we are both grown adults.

Sounds like this girl is ignoring some pretty massive red flags.

She doesn’t pay rent either, so I feel like she shouldn’t say anything to us since she’s only older than us by 3 years.

Fast forward to now, I haven’t quite told him how I felt about her not paying rent, because I feel like he’ll be upset.

His sister is cool and all, but what bothers me is that he complains about how he has to make sure her rent is paid first before his.

Has anyone told him he’s not obliged to pay it?

I’ve asked him before why he has to pay her rent, and he just skipped over the question and never quite answered it.

I don’t really understand why he’s paying her rent.

I’m thinking about telling him that maybe in the near future him and his sister can get an apartment together.

That seems like the most logical arrangement.

At that point, I’d rather have my own apartment and pay my own rent because I don’t want to hurt his feelings in the end.

I’ve told my parents about this and they were angry, my mom said she doesn’t want her daughter breaking her back for someone that isn’t working.

My dad said that I should rethink this whole relationship because he thinks it’s weird that he’s paying her rent.

At least someone in the situation is thinking clearly here.

Right now, he depends on his sister to drive him and pick me up from my house.

Once we get our licenses we won’t really need her anymore.

So, the only thing she’ll be doing is sitting in the house all day.

It’s long overdue for these family matters to get resolved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section was filled with encouragement.



Others made sure to emphasize the bad vibes.



One person jumped straight to the point.



Another shared a spicy conspiracy theory.



And ultimately, some tough love was doled out.



Three’s a crowd, and if she’s not careful, it could cost her.