Homeowner Frustrated as Neighbor’s Dogs Keep Using His Yard, Debates Whether to Confront Her

Imagine living next to a neighbor who owns dogs. Would it bother you if the neighbor let her dogs use your front yard as a bathroom, or would you think it’s no big deal as long as she cleans up any messes they leave behind?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he is really upset about the dogs in his yard. He’s not sure how to handle the situation.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO? Neighbour’s dogs now use my front garden after she got rid of her grass My neighbour has two dogs and for the past couple of years she’d walk them out to her front garden each morning for them to do their business, which was fine. But recently she’s replaced all her grass with artificial grass. Now when she takes the dogs out, they come straight to our front garden instead.

This would be really annoying.

We have a small decorative border fence (only about 4 inches high) but they just step over it. She does clean up the mess, but the constant deposits are absolutely destroying our grass. We’ve got these horrible brown dead patches spreading everywhere.

He knows the neighbor knows what she’s doing is wrong.

But what’s really doing my head in is how sneaky she’s being about it. She clearly knows exactly what she’s doing is wrong. Whenever I happen to catch her out there, she immediately yanks the dogs away and acts all innocent. But our doorbell camera has caught her multiple times just standing there letting them go all over our grass when she thinks no one’s watching.

He’s not sure if he should confront the neighbor.

I want to have a (polite) word with her about it but my partner thinks I should just leave it to avoid causing problems. I can see her point but I’m really frustrated that we’re dealing with the consequences of the neighbour’s decision to get rid of her grass. Am I overreacting?

A taller fence would solve the problem, or some sort of prickly plant, like a rose bush.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

One person shares a ridiculous reason a neighbor gave for letting her dogs use their lawn as a bathroom.

Another person shares what worked for a neighbor who was in a similar situation.

Here’s another vote for signs.

This person doesn’t want to let the bullies win.

There are ways to stop her without confronting her directly.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.