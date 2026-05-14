“I Was Just Worried, Not Critical”: How My Comment About My Wife’s Appetite Nearly Ended Our Marriage

Sometimes concern sounds like criticism, even when it isn’t meant that way.

So, what would you do if you noticed something about your partner that genuinely worried you, but bringing it up hurt their feelings instead? Would you just let it go? Or would you keep pushing the concern?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

AITA for “implying my wife (28) eats too much” by saying she might have parasites? I know this title alone might raise some red flags. After all, you’re not supposed to comment on a woman’s eating habits at all, apparently. But I’m starting to become genuinely concerned that my wife has parasites. Why, you may ask? She eats like a wolf and doesn’t gain weight. She also complains about being in ACTUAL pain from being hungry. But the main point of this story was a comment I made about how it’s “not natural how much she eats without gaining weight anywhere,” which apparently came off as the most offensive thing ever said.

Here’s what she ate in one day.

I’m seriously not trying to call her out or exaggerate her eating habits. This is everything she ate just today: 3 eggs, 12-20 mini hash browns, juice, and a smoothie, 4 sausages, a miniature steak (roughly the size of half your palm) for breakfast (but spaced out over about an hour). For lunch, she had half a poutine, 3 cake pops, another juice box, and 6 chicken strips. For a snack, she had half a platter of shrimp, 8(?) snow crab legs with garlic butter, 2 bowls of Mr. Noodles, 2 small pieces of cheesecake, a cup of hot cocoa, a salad with chicken, and 3 bowls of carrots and broccoli. Then for dinner, she had 10 chicken nuggets, a McChicken, another bowl of ramen, a chocolate bar, and a soda.

He’s actually coming from a good place.

Now I’m seriously not trying to judge and say she’s eating too much in a negative way, but she often says when she’s hungry, her stomach hurts more than just a little hunger pain. The problem is, when I brought up the health concerns, I said, “Nobody can eat THAT much and not gain weight, clearly it’s something wrong,” and she took that as “Wow, you eat way too much food, fatty” or something??? But I don’t feel like I’m wrong.

Honestly, he just doesn’t understand.

In all the time I’ve been with her she’s gained 25 pounds TOPS, most of which she gained when she started a medication years prior. She’s 140 pounds, that’s not fat. I don’t understand how she took it as me calling her fat in a bad way. I truly genuinely believe it’s not humanly possible to eat that much without gaining weight, I didn’t mean it in a mean way at all, I just truly think something’s eating whatever enters her stomach or SOMETHING. AITA?

Wow! That is quite an impressive amount of food to eat.

Let’s see what the readers on Reddit think of his accusation.

According to this comment, she needs a doctor.

For this reader, it’s about how you say it.

This woman also eats a lot and stays thin.

This reader thinks he was a little tactless.

Next time, he should approach her better, because it does sound like she needs to get checked out.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.