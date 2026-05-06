“I’m Done Being Your Mechanic”: Why One Man is Cutting Off His Brother After a Year of ‘Inherited Car’ Demands

Sometimes standing up for yourself against your family can go a long way!

This guy shares how his family exploited him over a vehicle’s insurance.

Check out the full story.

AITA for wanting the entirety of my own insurance payout? My fiancé and I inherited a new vehicle after the loss of his father; a brand new, fully paid off car that was much better than either of the vehicles that we were driving at the time. After some discussion, we decided to sell my car and keep his dad’s car, since it was paid off. My car was the oldest, (a 2020 Chevy Malibu) and I had paid off roughly 90% of the loan for it – so we figured we could also get some cash in our pockets from it.

This is where things get weird…

My brother found out that we were selling my car, and he was currently trying to find one for himself, so he reached out and offered to take over the payments from me. I wasn’t fond of this idea, because my fiancé and I were hoping to get some money for the car to A) finish paying it off, and B) have some cash leftover to put toward our wedding. After some discussion with my fiancé, we finally decided that you know what, he’s family, he’s in a tough spot, let’s meet him in the middle. I told him he could take over the payments, but that he had to find a way to pay the remainder of the loan off within the next 3 months (roughly $2,500). He was fine with that so that was the deal we made.

UH OH…

Flash forward to 6 months later, my brother had only made 2 of the monthly payments on time, otherwise he was letting the payments go over 30 days late, and I would have to step in and pay them for him to try to keep my credit from tanking (because the car was still in my name). He would then pay me back a couple weeks later. It was becoming a vicious cycle. We were becoming increasingly irritated with each other, and I was threatening to take the car back. Well, he was driving to work one morning and was in a wreck that caused my car to be totaled (my brother walked away without a scratch).

Things get harder…

Now, here is where it gets very sticky. The insurance for my car was in my parent’s name (they carried the plan and I paid them monthly for it), so the insurance payout for the car (almost $10,000) was coming in a check with my mother’s name on it. My parents for whatever reason decided that they were entitled to some of the payout, and then wanted to split the remainder between my brother and I. I failed to see how my brother was entitled to any of it, let alone my parents. A lot of arguing ensued, my brother practically disowned me, refused to speak to me in any way for weeks.

That’s INSANE!

In order to keep the peace, I relented and allowed my parents to take some of the payout and then split the remainder between my brother and I (I ended up only getting about $3,000. I’m not sure how much they gave my brother). Now everyone seems happy, but I’m still really irritated. Which brings me to the title, am I the AH for wanting the entirety of my insurance payout?

OUCH! That’s a stingy situation…

How can they find a middle ground with this one?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this story.

This user knows how to deal with this situation like adults.

This user thinks this guy should have figured out the insurance long before.

This user knows what this guy should be doing going forward.

This user thinks this guy has become a doormat!

This user knows this guy needs to learn a big lesson.

This guy needs to speak up for himself.

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