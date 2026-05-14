“I’m Done Caring”: How My Sales Team Finally Told Our Toxic Boss Why Our Numbers Are Down

Isn’t it insane how some bosses would do anything but take accountability on themselves?

This employee shares how her boss blamed the entire team for low turnover when they really weren’t at fault.

Just had the most surreal meeting at work… 😅 We had a team meeting today and it honestly felt like some kind of corporate psychology experiment. For context, I work in retail for a luxury brand that’s… not doing great at all right now. Sales have been pretty bad, so there’s a lot of pressure. Today, our manager gave us a sheet with 15 questions and told us to answer them on the spot.

This is where things get tricky…

Stuff like: • What’s the average ticket target this month (store + personal)? • Average ticket price (store vs you) • Store target overall • How many outreach attempts you’ve done since the start of the month • Last year’s store numbers • How many clients you have in your book • % of RTW vs handbags you sold • How much the store missed last year to hit target • Basically every KPI you can think of

He wanted all the details!

Then he asked how many we got right. Most people were around 5–8 out of 15. That’s when it started getting uncomfortable. Then he goes: “What perspective do you think this gives me of you as a team? What does it tell me?” And people actually answered:

UH OH…

• “That we don’t care about our job” • “That we’re not serious / not made for this job” He followed up with: • “Do you think you’re meeting expectations?” • “Or are you actually really disappointing and not made for this job?” Then he asks:

That’s INSANE!

“What do you think I’m going to do if upper management asks me to let people go?” Someone says: “Fire the people who don’t know the numbers and got the least answers right.” And he just goes: “Yes.” And that we were not grateful enough. …like ????? 😅 I have been working for other luxury brands before and nothing like this ever happened!

She was shocked about the outcome!

And all the other people were nodding and approving what he was saying !…. And talking negatively about themselves. Still processing this. Is this normal management behavior or did I just sit through a corporate intimidation tactic?

GEEZ! That sounds heartbreaking for the boss!

Let’s find out how people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows who’s in the wrong here.

Exactly! This user knows some brands really need to treat their staff better.

This user has a funny take on this story.

This guy knows every boss blames his team for any inconvenience.

This user knows this person has a bad manager.

Somebody needs to simply enjoy the drama!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.