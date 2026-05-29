In-Laws Explode After Husband Chooses Mother’s Day Lunch With His Wife Over a Demanding Family Mandate

Mother’s Day celebrations can become complicated when in-laws get in the way.

The following story involves a woman whose husband planned a special Mother’s Day lunch for her.

However, his family insisted that his mom get the lunch celebration and they do a special dinner instead.

Despite giving some suggestions, his mom refused to adjust her plans and expected them to give in.

The disagreement quickly turned into pressure from multiple family members to change their plans.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not giving in on Mother’s Day plans? We live in the same city as my in-laws. We see them often. We love them. However, the Mother’s Day conversation was weird. My husband and I are in our second year of being parents.

This woman’s husband made plans to celebrate Mother’s Day for her at lunch.

Last year, we went to church. We had Mother’s Day lunch with his mom. Then, we celebrated me for dinner. This year, my husband made reservations for lunch to take me out. He left the evening open for dinner with his mom and family.

However, his mom wanted to do a lunch celebration, too.

When they mentioned Mother’s Day plans, we agreed and asked for dinner plans. We were told by his mom that she wanted to do lunch instead. He said he already had reservations to celebrate me. I am his wife. He offered dinner as an option. Long story short, she does not want to budge. She stated she was making reservations for others who would be available for lunch.

She started feeling like she was being celebrated second.

His sister and dad got on to him. They basically stated he should move his plans to accommodate his mom first. His grandmother is no longer with us. This makes the day hard for his mom. By prioritizing his mom first and being there when she wants helps her cope with the day. We both felt as if I have to be celebrated second. I was also told that since my mother does not live in the same city, she can be celebrated whenever. This would be after their mom.

Her husband’s family often makes the plans.

My mom lives in a city a couple of hours away. We do not mind driving. Due to his family always making plans for the day, my mom does not get celebrated on the day of. This is not always a big deal. It matters to me that she gets the same respect.

Now, she’s wondering if she and her husband were wrong for not budging.

He spoke with his father the next day to get more details. He flat out said he should celebrate his mother first since she birthed him. My husband did not budge on his plans. I support him 100%. But are we the AH for not budging?

Honestly, it sounds like you both made a fair effort to celebrate everyone.

Your husband keeping plans with you does not mean he loves his mom any less.

At some point, every growing family has to create its own traditions, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a personal opinion from this one.

It feels like a power move, says this person.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Mother’s Day shouldn’t feel like a scheduling conflict.