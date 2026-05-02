“Is He Ignoring Me?”: The Hilarious Moment a Customer Mistook a Money Transporter for a Store Clerk

Imagine shopping at a store, minding your own business, when you overhear a customer make a big mistake. They assume that someone who clearly isn’t an employee at that store is an employee at that store. Would you continue to mind your own business or insert yourself into the situation?

In this story, one customer is in this situation and minds their own business, but they just had to share how ridiculous the whole misunderstanding really was.

Let’s read all about it.

Yes, the money transporter surely does work here? Now, this happened to me whilst shopping at a large brand store, they had an offer going on so I didn’t want to miss it. Now, before I continue. I witnessed this, this did not happen to me as I was just a simple customer at the tills getting ready to be served. Be noted, the workers here wear bright green t-shirts and black trousers. Casually smart.

The money transporter entered the store.

While I was waiting to be served, I saw the money transporter dude come into the store. Dressed in black. Helmet on show, body armour, thick padded trousers, boots, and the company tag stitched into the body armour. He was obviously making his way to wherever they keep the safe as he was dragging along one of the large money containers which was strapped to his wrist. Basically, the average transporter of the sweet delicious greens called money….

His task clearly wasn’t obvious to one customer.

A woman most likely in 40s who was in his direction of movement, asked him: “Do you know if anymore (whatever item) was coming in” He ignored her, as he should and went out back… But, seriously woman… seriously? I’m still somewhat confused on how and why.

Some customers seem to assume that anyone in any sort of uniform is a store employee. At least that guy didn’t even bother to respond.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Probably!

Apparently, similar situations happen a lot.

One person shares another story about a tourist asking the wrong question to the wrong person at the wrong time.

Exactly!

That customer was clueless!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an aggressive Black Friday shopper who left the store in handcuffs.