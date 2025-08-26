Customer Demanded A Refund For A Broken TV On Black Friday, But When He Got Too Aggressive, The Police Were Called And He Left In Handcuffs
Working retail on Black Friday is usually a test of patience, but in this wild story, it was a test of personal safety too.
When one electronics store manager refused an aggressive customer’s demand for a return of a defective TV, the shift ended with a call to the police and an ambulance visit.
You’ll want to read on for this harrowing Tale From Retail.
Why do customers destroy every thing and want to return it?
I used to work at one of the big electronic stores. I used to wear blue shirts, if that helps.
We had two entrances, and we were using one for the entrance and one for the exit. I was one of the managers.
I was dealing with the front of the store—transactions and customer questions while they were purchasing things.
Oh, and I don’t know if I told you—it was Black Friday.
Then, in walked the worst customer perhaps to ever exist.
So I have a customer come through the exit and storm up to the desk. He plopped his 50-inch TV down like a shotgun had been fired at it multiple times.
He throws the receipt at me and says he wants a refund.
This TV was definitely not eligible for a refund.
In the process of looking at the television, I inspect the receipt—which was five years old.
Like, five years to the month.
This guy wasn’t going to leave without getting his way.
After arguing and expecting us to return it, and then threatening my 18F Customer Service Associate, I had to call the cops.
They came in, and I explained the situation. Then they explained the situation to him, saying he wouldn’t be leaving the store without a refund.
And then things escalated even further.
In the end, he started getting aggressive—slamming his fist on the already broken television. He caught a piece in his hand, and it started bleeding.
I asked if he wanted first aid. He called the ambulance, and they treated him on site.
But it didn’t end there.
After they treated him, my Customer Service Associate decided to press charges because she didn’t feel safe around the guy.
Not only did he get arrested for trespassing because he still didn’t leave, he got a restraining order.
Well that escalated rather quickly.
What did Reddit have to say about this nightmare interaction?
It’s incredible what some customers try to get away with.
People with a conscience feel bad, even about much more minor things.
If there’s one thing dishonest customers will always do, it’s take advantage of a lax return policy.
This user tells a much grislier story of returns gone wrong.
Black Friday brings out the sales, but more often than not, it brings out the crazies too.
No one expected this shift to end with stitches, pressed charges and a restraining order.
