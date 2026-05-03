“Is This Breakfast or Dessert?”: The Hilarious Way a Teenager Interpreted Her Dad’s Craving for Sweets

Imagine being a teenager eating a snack and enjoying your day when you’re rudely interrupted by your dad asking you to make him a snack. Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation. She complies, but she goes out of her way to make his request for “something sweet” as sweet as possible.

Let’s read all about it.

My Dad Learned a Lesson Today Bit of background info: My dad doesn’t come upstairs so we can have out own space. He used to yell up the stairs for us, so he got doorbells that the buttons to are next to his computer downstairs, which he rings when he needs us. Now to the story!

She was annoyed when her dad interrupted what she was doing.

I’m(15f) sitting in my room, trying to watch a Reddit video and eat my noodles. Then my dad(40m) rings me. I’m annoyed because I want to eat my noodles, damn it! They’re the good kind, the ones that have like 3 packages in them and are kind of spicy. I go downstairs, and he asks me “Can you make me something sweet?”

She had options.

Now, my sisters and I just got P-EBT cards, so we did a HUGE grocery trip, and we got a ton of food. So, I was thinking I could make him a fruit salad, which are sweet and tasty. BUT, I automatically opened the freezer (because that’s what we always go through when he asks us to make him food) and I saw the mini pancakes we got. Funfetti mini pancakes. Perfect. I put some on a plate, cooked them in the microwave, then paused.

She made sure she knew exactly what he wanted.

We have two types of syrup: Regular maple, and fruity pebble. I go downstairs and ask him “Which syrup do you want?” He chooses the fruity pebble. I put a very generous amount of fruity pebble syrup and some honey on the pancakes, then took them downstairs.

Apparently, it was too sweet.

I give him the plate and he looks at me, bewildered, and says “thank you” In a couple of minutes, my bell rings again and he hands me plate “I will never ask you to make me something sweet again. Take this diabetes from me” I think I win.

Why can’t her dad make something sweet on his own? His teenage daughter shouldn’t have to do it for him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

What is she, Cinderella?

He definitely sounds lazy.

This person thinks the dad is the one maliciously complying.

Seriously! They’re too young to have to be this responsible.

Everyone thinks dad is clearly the problem here.

What a lazy dad!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenage boy who is refusing his mom’s request to take his stepfather’s last name.