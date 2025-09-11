This Teenager’s Mom Wants Him To Take On His Stepdad’s Last Name, But He Won’t Do It

In my experience, if you tell a teenager to do something, they’re gonna do the exact opposite.

AITA for never using the family last name and only using mine? “I (16m) live with my blended family. I don’t have any full siblings because my parents divorced when I was 2. I have two half siblings (12 and 9) from my mom. Dad passed away when I was 7 so I don’t split time between houses anymore. Mom met her husband when I was 10 and married him when I was 11. I have three step siblings (14, 12 and 10) that he brought into the marriage. They live mostly with us and see their mom for three weeks every summer. When my mom got remarried she decided to keep her last name because my half siblings had it. Instead they hyphenated both and some of the kids changed theirs too. The others didn’t but they use the family name anyway. So they’ll say they’re a Jones-Smith and they write it on some things for school.

I only use my last name Doe. My mom has asked me about 5 times since she remarried to change my last name but I still say no. I told her I’d add her family name on as a middle name if she wanted but she said she didn’t like me being the only person not connected in and rejecting the family name. I asked why it only bothered her after she remarried and she said because I only use Doe and I don’t embrace being a Jones-Smith. She said it’s hurtful that I don’t want to embrace all that comes with her marriage and our blended family. She told me that she knows I don’t really like her husband (stuff that I don’t really see a reason to get into but will if asked) but he’s a good guy and a better dad than my half siblings’ dads and he’d be a really awesome second dad to me if I’d let him be.

I told her I was good and I wanted to keep using my name. And when she brought up how good he is I told her my dad wasn’t an ******* like my half siblings dads were and that he was in my life until he died. He didn’t abandon me like their dads did. Last weekend my mom and her husband brought us to this activities workshop because my step siblings got back from their time with their mom. One of the activities we had to do was drawing a family crest (I think that’s what their called) and I did one for Doe while everyone else did Jones-Smith.

My mom’s husband told me I should’ve done one for Jones-Smith too because it was a family experience. My mom asked me if I wanted to go back and do another one for Jones-Smith and I said no. The next day my mom and her husband told me I don’t need to be so rigid about the name and that never using it just makes it look like I dislike all of them. Mom told me she could have changed my name without my permission but she tried to work with me and I spat in her face right back. I told her I could just change it back eventually if she had done that. They looked upset that I said it but it’s true. And then they talked more about how they see me never using Jones-Smith as bad. AITA?”

