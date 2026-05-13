Man Accidentally Ruins Surprise After Wife Puts Him on Speakerphone Without Warning

Phone etiquette can make or break a simple conversation.

The following story is about a man who accidentally ruined a surprise because his wife had him on speaker without telling him.

He told her to at least warn him if he was on speaker phone.

But instead of solving the issue, it only made her more annoyed with him.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for thinking that it’s rude to put someone on speaker without telling them? My wife got upset at me the other day. I ruined a surprise for one of our sons. I called her, and she answered. We started talking. I brought up the plans. This revealed the surprise. She then said, “What the heck? Way to go.”

This man learned that he was on a speaker phone.

She said I was on speaker and our son was in the car. This is not the only time something like this has happened. I got in trouble last week. It was for dropping an f-bomb in the same kind of situation.

He told his wife it’s rude to do that.

I told my wife how I felt about it. I said I thought it was super rude to put someone on speaker without telling them. She disagrees. But she says she will try to tell me.

So, he did exactly the same thing to her.

This week, I started modeling the behavior. I answered calls from her by saying: “Hi Honey! What’s up? You’re on speaker, by the way.” She is getting upset at me for that. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Indeed, right?

This user shares their personal thoughts.

There’s no conceivable argument here, says this one.

Lol. Here’s a funny experience.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

If it’s on speaker, surprises and secrets get exposed.

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