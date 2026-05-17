The Nepotism Debate: How a Simple Employment Opportunity Divided a Girlfriend’s Entire Family

Some people can be unreasonably malicious.

The following story is about a man who came into a large amount of money and bought a local business.

When his girlfriend’s cousin needed a job after college, he offered her a position to help her get started.

But instead of appreciation, his decision raised questions from the cousin’s parents.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for offering my partners cousin a job? I live in the UK. I recently came into a large amount of money. It means I will not have to work again if I do not want to. I decided to buy a local business I was interested in. It was also up for sale.

This man thought about doing his girlfriend’s cousin a favor.

My girlfriend’s cousin is finishing college soon. She does not know what she wants to do for work and does not want to go to university. She has only just turned 18. Her parents are pushing her to get a job. The business I bought is also an interest of hers, so I thought I would do her a favour.

He offered the cousin a job, and she accepted it.

I offered her a job. She accepted the job offer and was happy. Her parents said they find it weird that I just randomly offered her a job. I explained that I thought I was helping out. I have been with my girlfriend for 5 years and have been close to her family for a while.

He believes there’s nothing wrong with it.

They said again it seems pretty weird. I argued there was nothing weird about it. They are the ones pushing her to get a job. Nothing else was coming up for her. AITA for offering my girlfriend’s cousin a job?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and simple.

This comment makes sense.

Here’s a valid point, too.

This person shares a positive remark.

Finally, they sound like weirdos, says this person.

Even good intentions sometimes come with a side of suspicion.