Man Responded Casually After His Long Distance Girlfriend Tripped, Fell, And Got Scratches, And He Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Upset

Communication is essential in relationships.

The following story is about a man whose girlfriend tripped and fell while she was out with friends.

He texted her with a short message, so she thought he didn’t care enough.

Things escalated quickly when he didn’t call her immediately to check on her.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not being worried about my girlfriend’s minor scratches due to the fall? My girlfriend and I have been dating for over a year. We are in a long-distance relationship. This evening, she went out with her friends. She wore heels. Unfortunately, she slipped. She had some minor scratches on her knees.

This man received a text from her girlfriend.

At the same time, I was eating out. She texted me that she slipped and fell. She said she had some scratches on her knees. Then, she sent me photos. The scratches were quite small.

He told her to be more careful.

I said, “Be careful, yeah.” I then continued eating for 2 minutes without checking my phone. When I checked my phone again, she was mad that I did not call her. She said I did not check in with her.

Now, she’s giving him the cold shoulder.

When I tried to call her to make things right, she would not pick up. She started giving me cold responses. It makes me kind of angry. She called me out for not caring for her much. It is kind of infuriating. Am I the jerk here?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

This is a red flag, says this one.

Finally, people are calling out the girlfriend.

Sometimes, it’s not the fall but the response time that trips people up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an unreliable friend who got an unwelcome confrontation from his pals.