Chronically Unreliable Friend Just Got the “Welcome Home” Surprise of a Lifetime

Every friend group has that one person who never shows up when it matters, and every group eventually reaches a limit.

When a chronic no-show friend left his buddies stranded at a mall late at night and then had the nerve to invite them to his new place, they arrived, waited in the parking lot, and eventually let themselves into his trailer to leave him a message he wouldn’t forget.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Perpetually tardy/MIA friend strands us one time too many I was the drummer in my friend’s band. A friend of his wound up becoming the bass player, with one annoying habit. He was constantly late for practice and gigs, and on a personal level was known to be a no-show.

Regardless of his past track record, they decided to put their faith in him once again — and they were promptly disappointed.

So my friend and I had dealt with his problem for almost two years, but like idiots, we agreed to let him pick us up at a mall after another friend dropped us there. I know.

It wasn’t easy, but finally they got home.

We wound up stranded there until mall security threw us out at 10, walked to a Denny’s in the snow, and finally got someone on the phone (this was pre-cell days) who was willing to come out in bad weather and let us stay at their place until we could get home the next day.

They had a lot of questions for their friend.

We asked the bass player for a reason why he stranded us in the middle of the night. He gave us some lie which we later deduced to mean he simply found something better to do — and now it was game on.

So when this friend invited them for another hangout, the wheels in their head were already turning.

He moved to a trailer in Ashland, OH (an hour drive south of us). He invited us down to spend the evening, go bowling, drink, be drunk and stupid, and meet farm country girls courtesy of his fiancée. Okay.

So they played it cool for a while, then sprung into action when the moment was right.

We loaded a cooler with beer, brought sleeping bags, and prepared as young men expecting to meet farm girls might. Two hours in the gravel parking lot of his trailer park — we had beers, cooked on my mini Weber, and cursed this worthless waste of space far into the evening. Just before dark, we decided to invade his trailer. We popped out a screen on the lowest window, I shimmied up and inside, opened the door, and let my friend in.

They made their presence there very known.

We moved all his furniture. We removed all books from shelves and piled them in closets. We removed all light bulbs from everything and placed them in a bag in the freezer — that way, when he found them and put them in, the filament would blow unless he warmed them up first. We ransacked the place but didn’t destroy anything. I loved what my friend wrote on his living room mirror in his girlfriend’s lipstick — I think it was “Witness This!” in reference to his upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness.

They continued in their debauchery.

We piled all the big furniture against the only entry door (which opened outward, unfortunately), jammed a bookcase and a chair against the low window we used to get in, and then dropped out of the window furthest from the ground. We considered camping until he got home to see the reaction, but who knew when — or if — this guy would ever show up.

Finally, he did show up — and he was buzzin’ mad.

At the next band practice, he showed up on time and headed straight for me, screaming in my face about breaking into his trailer and messing up his stuff. He said his girlfriend was crying in the parking lot and how dare we — blah, blah, blah. My friend came over and asked, completely cool, what was going on.

But they didn’t feel too bad for him after all he had put them through.

He told us he came home the next morning, and at that point my friend just lost it and told him he deserved it. I lost it too — except I was laughing, thinking about this idiot boosting himself into the window of the trailer and tripping trying to find his way around and find his light bulbs, all going “plink” in freezer death because they were too cold to light. Not the greatest prank of my life, but still the one that makes me chuckle the hardest.

Revenge is a dish best served cold!

What did Reddit think?

This user has a few questions about the logistics of this.

These guys have clearly proven themselves as pranking geniuses.

It’s unclear if this user is being sarcastic or reverent.

Turns out, two years of being a crappy friend finally caught up to him!

If you enjoyed this post, check out what happened when this old lady shouted at some construction workers and paid a steep price.