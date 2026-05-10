Man Takes Higher-Paying Job 40 Minutes Away, but Girlfriend Complains About Lost Time Together

Some partners support your career moves, but others see them as threats to the relationship.

When a boyfriend accepted a better-paying job that came with a 40-minute commute, his girlfriend wasn’t on board with the change.

Now he’s being accused of not considering her feelings.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking a job slightly further away? I currently work in a job where I work from home most of the time and when I am in the office it’s pretty quick to get to and from. I applied for a new job and I’ve been offered it.

This would require quite a different commute and routine.

The new job is in a different town and is primarily in the office but it seems more interesting and it’s better paid, so I’ve accepted it.

His girlfriend isn’t so happy about the idea.

When talking to my gf about it she complained that it would mean I’m not home as much but I just pointed out it’s only 40 mins each way so it’s not a massive amount of time. She said I shouldn’t be eating into our time together but I just said I shouldn’t have to stay at a job where I’m unhappy just because she thinks I shouldn’t be able to work a bit further away.

She doesn’t seem to understand what this opportunity means to him.

She just said I shouldn’t expect her to be happy that I’ve got less time with her each evening but I again pointed out if it’s only 40 mins a night, we’ll still have hours together. She just said again I should be considering her, but I just reiterated that it’s a better job. AITA for accepting a job slightly further away?

Sounds like this man is faced with a choice between bettering his career and keeping his partner happy.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter points out that his girlfriend should want what’s best for him and his career.

A long commute isn’t ideal, but hopefully the pros will outweigh the cons.

This user can see both sides, but still thinks the girlfriend could be more supportive.

A 40-minute commute is actually kind of a big deal.

It’s time these two talk it out — and fast.

Good-paying jobs don’t just grow on trees.

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