Man Wants Girlfriend to Pay for Plumbing Repairs After Drain Cleaner Mistake

Relationships can get pretty complicated when money comes between the folks involved.

In today’s story, a man wrote about why he and his girlfriend are having some problems because of some damaged pipes that are gonna cost a pretty penny to fix.

Check out what he had to say and see what you think.

AITA? My girlfriend corroded the shower drain and wants me to pay for the repairs. “My (34M) girlfriend (31F) recently moved into my house, she pays me half of my mortgage in rent. The shower drain has been backed up, so we tried to snake it, but didn’t have any luck. Then I went out for a run, and while I was out, my girlfriend was cleaning the bathroom. When I came back from my run, I got in the shower. We only have one bathroom; it is on the second floor. When I got out of the shower, my girlfriend noticed water on the living room floor under the bathroom. It seemed to have sprung a leak.

Uh oh…

She then tells me she used the “off-brand Drano” that was in the bathroom closet to try and unclog the drain while I was out, since we had no luck with the snake method. But this is not an “off-brand Drano” at all. This is a highly corrosive drain cleaner that should not be used on old lead pipes like we have in this house — it is only safe for PVC plumbing. She said she didn’t read the directions and didn’t know it wasn’t safe, especially since it was right there in the upstairs closet. For context, my old roommate bought this years ago, and I told him not to use it because of the old pipes.

This was a major screw-up.

The drain cleaner corroded the old plumbing causing the leak. She called a plumber to come out the next morning, and it’s a $2,300 fix. She thinks I should pay for it because it was an honest mistake by her, it’s my house, and the old lead plumbing needed to be replaced anyway. I think she should pay for this fix since she was the one who negligently poured corrosive acid down the drain without reading the instructions. If anything, she is 90% responsible, and my old roommate is 10% on the hook for buying that product in the first place and leaving it in the house. AITA?”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said he’s to blame.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

It sounds like this might be a deal-breaker for this couple!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.