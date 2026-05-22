A Boss Overloaded an Employee After a Coworker Quit—Then Placed Him on a PIP for Falling Behind

Workplace issues can escalate quickly when management problems go unchecked.

In this story, a man reported his boss to HR but soon found himself under intense pressure.

After a colleague quit, all the extra workload was suddenly placed on him.

To make things worse, he was put on a PIP with an unrealistic deadline.

Do you think this was fair? Let’s take a closer look!

Workload Dumped On Me Then Labeled A PIP I have a boss who I have gone to HR about a couple of times. The first time, I went for lack of communication on projects. This led to widespread failure across the team. I was blamed for it.

This man was told to find a new job.

The second time was about my year-end evaluation. She verbally contradicted her signed evaluation of me. The written evaluation said I met expectations. Verbally, she said I was not meeting expectations. She also told me to find a new job in that meeting as I would not be here in a year.

His colleague gave his two weeks’ notice.

A colleague and I were starting back on her project in a month. It is currently in an off-season period. My colleague and I were both doing other projects during this time. My colleague put in his two weeks because of how she treats us. He also had a recent incident with her.

Now, his colleague’s workload was dumped onto him.

My colleague and I were just trained on a new project. We were doing it in the meantime. Once he put in his two weeks, his entire workload was dumped on my desk. It was labeled as a PIP. I was given 11 days to finish work.

He feels like he could no longer continue.

I am still being trained on this work. I am not very familiar with it. I feel like I am on a death march.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This person gives some sound advice.

Here’s another suggestion from this person.

Finally, here’s a concerned remark.

When the workload doubles overnight, it’s not a promotion… it’s a warning sign.