Mother-in-Law Invisibly Books a Weeklong Birthday Visit—Then Explodes When Her Daughter-in-Law Is Visibly Furious

Houseguests should usually be planned with everyone in mind.

The following story is about a woman who was caught off guard when her mother-in-law booked a weeklong visit without asking her and her husband.

Also, it happened to overlap with her birthday, so she was shocked.

Her husband didn’t see anything wrong with the situation, leaving her feeling frustrated and unheard.

Do you think this is fine? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH- MIL visit announced by text “I have tickets” I received a text on a thread with my husband (47), MIL (70s), and myself (47F). The message said MIL had bought her airline tickets. It was for a week. It also happened to fall over my birthday.

This woman’s mother-in-law did not realize it was her birthday.

Now, she had mentioned wanting to come visit. We do have two kids. We have been married for 16 years. After the fact, she said she did not realize it was my birthday. That is fair enough on that point. I am bad with dates.

Her MIl will be staying with them for a week.

The question is, AITAH for being annoyed? My husband did not see anything slightly off about announcing a week visit. She is staying with us. The tickets were purchased without asking before buying them.

She was annoyed with the plan because it was all so sudden.

Then, he was annoyed that I was annoyed. I was polite to my MIL. I did let my husband know before and after that I was annoyed. It is not an ideal way to have a houseguest announced. I would prefer not to have overnight guests or company for my birthday.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to react this way.

So, any thoughts or perspectives on how this was weird or annoying? Or AITA? I did not do a great job of articulating the why. I was just like, what the heck? How does my husband not know this is at least a little odd. It is odd, right?

Honestly, the issue does not even sound like it’s only about the visit.

It seems more like she wanted to be included in the decision before plans were finalized.

A week-long guest stay, especially during her birthday, would definitely catch her off guard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares a good idea.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

Be direct, advises this user.

Finally, short and simple.

Good visits usually start with a conversation, not a surprise itinerary.