Musician Refuses Free Wedding Performance After Being Told He Can’t Bring His Son, Sparking Family Backlash

Some entitled people think “you’re family” is a coupon code for free professional services.

When one studio musician declined to perform at his sister-in-law’s wedding that would leave him without childcare, she immediately started turning the whole family against him.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my SIL no to playing at her wedding if my son isn’t included? I (40sM) am a musician. Not like a “annoying guy with guitar at parties” or some dude who does open mic nights. I’m a studio musician who’s worked on soundtracks, like for Marvel or Harry Potter.

A family wedding was coming up and he was soon recruited to play a special role.

My SIL (30sF) is getting married in a few months. My wife is her bridesmaid and our daughter (6F) is a flower girl. Originally, my son (12M) and I were going to stick with each other. But my SIL asked, or more like voluntold me, that she wanted me to play music during the interlude before the wedding and during cocktail hour.

Although his services had already been advertised, he reminds his family he hasn’t actually agreed to anything yet.

Apparently, she’d been telling her friends and in-laws about my work and would love it if I played for them. I told her I can’t because I don’t want to work during my off day. I’d be playing for hours, and it can get tiring.

There’s also the matter of childcare.

Also, I’d be leaving my son alone in that time. He isn’t in the wedding party and doesn’t have anything to do. He’s also been struggling with his mental health and I don’t feel comfortable leaving him alone.

His family did not take this well at all.

Well, she didn’t take it well because now she’s telling these same people I’m being a lazy a*s just because I won’t play during her cocktail hour. My in-laws, her parents, are asking me to reconsider because this would mean a lot to her and it would be easy for her if I just do it as a favor.

He’s not a fan of his family’s poor treatment, so now he’s questioning if he wants to attend at all.

My wife is sticking up for me, at least, but my SIL has been kind of a jerk to me since. I may consider skipping the whole thing and just take my son out for the day. AITA?

Sounds like certain members of his family are showing their true colors here.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks skipping the wedding is a pretty darn good idea.

Why would anyone want to do a favor for someone who treats them poorly?

This user thinks his fees may be enough to get his SIL to reconsider.

Maybe this whole thing is just way too much to ask.

It may be her wedding day, but it doesn’t entitle her to his time or services.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.