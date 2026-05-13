“My Clothes Weren’t Good Enough?”: I Carried a Bag for Miles to Donate, Only for the Manager to Mock My Laundry Skills

When you donate items to a charity, the last thing you expect is to be insulted the moment you walk through the door.

This man spent his days off cleaning his wardrobe and washing clothes for a local charity shop. He even carried the heavy donation bag across town after calling ahead to confirm they accepted donations.

Yet, instead of thanking him for the effort, the manager immediately started making sarcastic comments about men not knowing how to use washing machines and mocked the way the clothes sat inside the bag.

After hearing one jab too many, he grabbed the clothes and walked right back out.

Keep reading to see exactly what he said to her before he left.

AITA for withdrawing my clothes donation to a charity shop after the manager was rude to me? I had yesterday and today off from work and decided to clear out my wardrobe. I ended up with a big bag of jumpers, shirts, and a few pairs of jeans. I called the charity shop yesterday and asked if they were accepting donations, and spoke to a lovely lady who said that her manager would be in tomorrow (today), and I could bring them in the afternoon. So I headed there around 2 pm, and when I walked in the door, I said that I had a donation.

The owner was rude from the start.

The lady looked at me and said, “Washed items only.” No hello or anything. I replied, saying they were all washed, and she responded with, “Makes a change. Men don’t normally know how to work a washing machine.” I kind of stood in shock, and she asked if she could take a look.

Apparently, he was supposed to feel bad because she “only showed up for him.”

She opened the bag (I had folded them, but I don’t have a car, so I had to carry the bag into town, so a few had unraveled), looked at me and said, “I guess folding them was a step too far, huh?” At this point, I got mad and just said, “Y’know what, leave it. I’m taking them home with me.” She mentioned that it’s not her working day, but she came in especially for me and asked why I had wasted her time. I replied, stating that had she not been so rude, it wouldn’t have been a waste of time.

Now, he’s got clothes and isn’t sure what to do.

So now I’ve got a big bag of clothes here in not sure what to do with. I’m not sure whether to take them in anyway and swallow my pride as the charity is one that I value greatly. Alternatively, I can see if there is another one who can pick them up (that’s the only one in walking distance). It really made me mad. AITA?

Wow! It seems like the woman should’ve made more of an effort.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

Good point, but geez.

Here’s a great suggestion.

Exactly! That’s how you expect them to act.

This person would’ve walked out after the first comment.

People who run charities should show way more appreciation than that!

This man washed, folded, and delivered a large bag of free clothes to her business and didn’t even have a car. The manager should’ve been trying to help him in the door instead of being so judgmental.

And while the charity itself may still do good work, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a different charity who more willingly accept his donations without taking shots at him.

To be honest, the manager wasted her own time the second she decided to open her mouth. If anything, she owes him an apology, not the other way around.

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