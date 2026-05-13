“My House, My Rules?”: Why One Woman Is Being Ostracized by Her Family for Giving Her Nieces a Bedtime and a Break From Their Tablets

Some parenting styles just don’t survive contact with a responsible adult who’s paying attention.

The aunt in this story felt troubled at the state of her sibling’s parenting style when her and her kids moved in.

The kids were sluggish, glued to their phones, hooked on eating junk food, and being sent to bed at 11pm despite an early start for school.

Her sibling insisted this routine worked best, but the aunt vehemently disagreed. So with her sister out most days, the aunt decided to just step in and enforce a more responsible routine — and within a week, the kids were doing visibly better.

But when her sibling realized what she’d done, she managed to turn the rest of the family against her.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for giving her kids a routine? I’m not a parent… My sister and her kids recently moved in with me. Her kids are screen kids & her 12yr old had dark circles under her eyes. The others are extremely emotional/sluggish.

She’s starting to not really approve of her sibling’s paretning.

They’re on their devices the entire day and my sister sends them to bed at 11pm. I told her that she needs to give them a routine/hobbies and send them to bed earlier since school starts 7:30am.

Since her sister isn’t around as much, she decided she needed to step in as the aunt.

She told me they’re fine but clearly they’re not. She’s been going out more/working so I’ve been home with the kids.

So she decided to just go for it.

I limited their screen time, bought art supplies (little one loves them), sent the 12yr old on 10min walks around the building with music (she’s been walking 20+ min by choice now) and I don’t feed them that processed trash my sis buys. I send them to bed at 8, 12yr old @ 9/9:30.

Her sibling continues to push back on this.

My sis witnessed this last night and told me that her kids will go to bed at 11pm bc 8pm doesn’t work for them. Sorry but it has been working for over a week now & I told her that. She’s upset and told the family.

Now the rest of the family is upset with her.

They want me to apologize for overstepping a boundary and not understanding “parenting.” I don’t think I attacked her parenting. I felt like I was coming from a good place… AITA for going over her head?

This aunt clearly wants what’s best for the kids, but could her sibling say the same?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Overstepping may be the only logical option here.

It’s clear to this commenter that this aunt is a way better parent than the kids’ actual mother.

This commenter thinks that, since her family is staying with her, she should get some say over the kids’ routines.

What kids want is often not what they need.

This aunt’s “overstepping” actually gave these kids something they had long been lacking: real discipline and care.

The 12-year-old isn’t going to forget that she finally feels rested or that someone finally fostered a hobby that didn’t entail her being glued to her phone 24/7.

Since the sibling seems content with continuing the 11pm bedtimes and the horrible processed diets, it’s clear who really has the kids’ best interest at heart.

If the family is demanding an apology, they can keep waiting because these kids are clearly doing better than ever.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.