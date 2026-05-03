No License, No Baby? The High-Stakes Family Argument Over a Daughter-In-Law Who Won’t Drive

Being a parent is a huge responsibility.

This mother-in-law was concerned that her son and his wife were trying to conceive. Her daughter-in-law refuses to learn how to drive, which is necessary as a parent, where they live. When she told her DIL this, a huge argument erupted.

Read the full story below.

AITA for being honest and telling my DIL that they are not ready to be a parent since she can not drive I may be a jerk here, like, a huge one. We live in the USA, and driving is very important. The buses are not great in our area. I meet up with my daughters and DILs about once a month to get brunch or do something fun. This is about my DIL, Kelly, and overall, I thought we had a pretty good relationship. Kelly cannot drive. She has anxiety and has refused to learn for years. My son drives her basically everywhere, and when he can’t, I step up to do that. Ubers are very expensive here, and money is tight on their end. Over the weekend, everyone met up to go to one of our favorite dinner spots. My son couldn’t drive her, so I picked her up and drove her. Everyone was having a good time, and Kelly mentioned that they were trying to get pregnant. I was shocked by the news but didn’t say anything. The conversation moved on from there.

This MIL told her DIL, Kelly, what she really thinks about being a parent who can’t drive.

When I was driving her home, Kelly asked why I made a face at dinner (I guess I made a face when I heard the news). I told her it was nothing, but she wouldn’t let it go. After she asked for the fifth time, I told her that I don’t believe she is ready to be a parent since she cannot drive, and that I am literally driving her places right now since she can’t get anywhere without help. I asked, “What is the plan when my son leaves to travel for work? Hide in the house all day? What if there is an emergency, or the kid needs to go to the doctor? Have me take you places? Use Uber that you can’t afford?”

Things escalated into a heated argument.

This started a huge argument, and she called me rude and said that I don’t see her as an independent adult. My points stayed the same, and she called me a jerk, saying again that I don’t see her as an independent adult. My son called me, asking me to apologize and basically say that having a kid is a good idea. I just don’t think it is at all, and I think she needed to hear it.

Better to wait to be a parent when you’re fully prepared for it.

Let’s read what other people in the comments have to say about this.

Here’s an idea.

A valid point from this user.

Another one chimes in.

People are taking the MIL’s side.

And some simple advice from this reader.

You don’t need a driver’s license to raise a kid, but you do need a budget.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose stepdaughter was so against helping with rides to school that she pretended to “pass out” to avoid it.