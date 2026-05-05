“Now You Remember Me?”: The Sad Reason a Student Refused to Let Their Dad’s Wife Crash at Their Apartment

It can be a bit of a headache trying to get along with your parents…

And if they’re difficult people in general, that headache can turn into a massive migraine!

In today’s story, a person explained why they’re not too keen on their dad’s wife staying in their apartment.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not relinquishing my apartment? “My parents divorced when I was young, and my dad got remarried. Circumstances led to us being estranged for some time due to their actions. My dad makes lots of money, but did not want to contribute to child support or me and my brothers’ education, so my mom paid for it mostly. I moved away to complete an arts degree. There was an emergency in my student housing, and I was spending my money from part time jobs on living expenses.

They were in a really tough spot.

Long story short, I became temporarily homeless during the last year of my bachelors degree, and my options were to stay in the city homeless or forfeit my degree and move home, although I was 6 months to being done. So I became homeless. Eventually my place became livable again, and I completed my degree. My dad who makes a considerable amount of money knew to some degree I was homeless and did not offer any support. Fast forward 2 years, I moved home and worked 2 full time jobs to be able to go for a clinical graduate program that is very competitive, and I got an apartment.

Hmmm..

How that becomes relevant now is my dad is asking if his partner can stay in my apartment because she has a family member in the hospital nearby, although I am living there and completing my masters degree. I have tried to set boundaries, but they continue to ask and degrade my financial decisions of continuing to pay for my apartment when I’m going home to work for the summer. They have more than enough money for a hotel and have went on 2 overseas vacations in the past 2 months. In my 7 years doing my education they never came to visit me, although I have been less than 4 hours away the whole time. This is all bringing up a lot of feelings for me, alongside a lot of inappropriate behavior and preferential treatment growing up that resulted in undue blame and poor treatment towards me. AITA for not letting them or wanting them to stay at my apartment?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual said they’re NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Now their dad needs a favor after years of neglect…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who was raised by privileged parents, but still wants nothing to do with them after graduation.