May 11, 2026 at 10:35 pm

One Dachshund’s Morning Routine Is Winning Over the Internet

by Matthew Gilligan

dog jumping on a bed

TikTok/@ollie.theweenie

Dachshunds never cease to make us laugh!

They’re funny, they’re spunk, and they like to play by their own their rules!

In this viral video, a pooch named Ollie showed folks his morning routine.

dog jumping on a bed

TikTok/@ollie.theweenie

In the video, Ollie ran through an open door into a bedroom…

And then he leaped on to the bed!

dog jumping on a bed

TikTok/@ollie.theweenie

In fact, Ollie launched straight into his owner’s face!

The video’s caption reads, “Ollie’s morning ritual when he’s waiting for his breakfast to be ready.”

The caption continued, “He goes crazy.”

Yes, he does…

dog jumping on a bed

TikTok/@ollie.theweenie

Here’s the video.

@ollie.theweenie

Ollie’s morning ritual when he’s waiting for his breakfast to be ready he goes crazy😂😂😂😂 #funnydog #dachshundsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dachshund #doxie

♬ original sound – ollie 🐾

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny pic.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.02.41 AM One Dachshund’s Morning Routine Is Winning Over the Internet

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.02.52 AM One Dachshund’s Morning Routine Is Winning Over the Internet

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.03.13 AM One Dachshund’s Morning Routine Is Winning Over the Internet

The pup is flying around like Superman!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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