One Dachshund’s Morning Routine Is Winning Over the Internet

Dachshunds never cease to make us laugh!

They’re funny, they’re spunk, and they like to play by their own their rules!

In this viral video, a pooch named Ollie showed folks his morning routine.

In the video, Ollie ran through an open door into a bedroom…

And then he leaped on to the bed!

In fact, Ollie launched straight into his owner’s face!

The video’s caption reads, “Ollie’s morning ritual when he’s waiting for his breakfast to be ready.”

The caption continued, “He goes crazy.”

Yes, he does…

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny pic.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

The pup is flying around like Superman!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.