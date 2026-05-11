One Dog’s Dramatic Response to His New Diet Is Making People Laugh

Nobody likes to start a new diet…including our furry, four-legged friends!

A dog mom named Keely showed TikTok viewers why her dog Brew isn’t too thrilled with his new meal plan.

The video’s text overlay reads, “First day on his diet and he is not happy about it.”

Keely told viewers, “So, Brew’s vet told him that he’s looking a little bit chunky and had to go on a diet.”

She continued, “It’s Day 1 of his diet. It’s 11 p.m. at night, and he’s in his food bowl, licking his food bowl.”

Keely then said, “We only lowered it like two grams.”

Brew looked at her and gave her the evil eye.

The video’s caption reads, “He’s so mad at us right now. OMG.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

Starting a diet is never easy…

Even if you happen to be a dog!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.