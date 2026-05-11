May 11, 2026 at 4:49 am

One Dog’s Dramatic Response to His New Diet Is Making People Laugh

by Matthew Gilligan

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@brewthegoldenn

Nobody likes to start a new diet…including our furry, four-legged friends!

A dog mom named Keely showed TikTok viewers why her dog Brew isn’t too thrilled with his new meal plan.

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@brewthegoldenn

The video’s text overlay reads, “First day on his diet and he is not happy about it.”

Keely told viewers, “So, Brew’s vet told him that he’s looking a little bit chunky and had to go on a diet.”

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@brewthegoldenn

She continued, “It’s Day 1 of his diet. It’s 11 p.m. at night, and he’s in his food bowl, licking his food bowl.”

Keely then said, “We only lowered it like two grams.”

Brew looked at her and gave her the evil eye.

The video’s caption reads, “He’s so mad at us right now. OMG.”

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@brewthegoldenn

Check out the video.

@brewthegoldenn

He is SO mad at us rn omg 😭 #dog #dogcomedy #funnydog

♬ original sound – Brew The Golden

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.42.33 AM One Dog’s Dramatic Response to His New Diet Is Making People Laugh

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.42.55 AM One Dog’s Dramatic Response to His New Diet Is Making People Laugh

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.43.08 AM One Dog’s Dramatic Response to His New Diet Is Making People Laugh

Starting a diet is never easy…

Even if you happen to be a dog!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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