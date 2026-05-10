May 9, 2026 at 8:45 pm

People Couldn’t Stop Reacting When One Woman Brought Her Ferret Out in Public

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a ferret

TikTok/@moonthecinnamonferret

Judging by this viral video, I’d say we all need some more ferret content in our lives.

A woman posted a montage video on TikTok and showed viewers how people out in public reacted to her pet ferret.

woman with a ferret

TikTok/@moonthecinnamonferret

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: No one knows what animal your ferret is.”

The TikTokker sat in her car with the ferret in her lap.

Someone thought it was a dog and another person asked if it was an otter.

When she told them it was a ferret, they responded, “Ferret or parrot?”

The video then cut to the woman pushing the ferret in a store in a stroller, which was a big hit.

woman with a ferret

TikTok/@moonthecinnamonferret

Another person thought the ferret was a guinea pig, and one man outside a store said, “It’s a rat!”

Someone else thought it was a weasel.

But, a person finally got it right at the end of the video!

The caption reads, “But these interactions are always my favorite, because it reminds me that it may be their first encounter with a ferret.”

woman with a ferret

TikTok/@moonthecinnamonferret

Take a look at the video.

@moonthecinnamonferret

But these interactions are always my favorite because it reminds me that it may be their first encounter with a ferret 🥹🦦🤍 #ferret #huron #petferret #parati #fyp

♬ Monsters, Inc – Gustav Lundgren & Unit

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.20.45 AM People Couldn’t Stop Reacting When One Woman Brought Her Ferret Out in Public

Another viewer made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.21.08 AM People Couldn’t Stop Reacting When One Woman Brought Her Ferret Out in Public

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.21.26 AM People Couldn’t Stop Reacting When One Woman Brought Her Ferret Out in Public

This ferret is the talk of the town!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman whose ex-cat still comes by every day for a snack.

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