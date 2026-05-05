Praise then Fire: Why This Worker’s Sudden Termination Reads Like a Cautionary Tale

The job market is tough these days, friends.

And it can be discouraging even for workers who think they’re on the right path, but then they get blindsided with bad news.

Take a look at what this worker had to say about getting fired from their job out of the blue.

Losing job less that 4 months after I lost the last one. So tired. “Late last year my entire team was disbanded. It was sudden and pretty stressful. I ended up finding a new role in the same company as a fixed term team leader secondment for someone who was moving into another team. My manager told me the plan was for those changes to become permanent and for my role to also become permanent. Felt pretty hopeful it would all work out. Yesterday another team leader resigned and my manager said he was going to try and make me permanent because I’d been doing a great job.

Oh, no!

Today our general manager announced a restructure and we’re both losing our jobs. I’m so tired of this, I’m heartbroken that a job I liked and was doing well in is going away, tired of having to go find another one. It’s stressful and kind of soul destroying. I wonder if I’ll ever have a stable job again?

Now what…?

Anyone gone through this? How many changes can a person take in such a short time! I just want to sit down and cry, actually I already did that but I probably need to get up and keep going – I just don’t want to. Just feeling sad and defeated.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

It’s dog-eat-dog out there in the working world…

If you enjoyed this story, check out what happened when this woman finally landed a job at her dream store, only to end up fired a few days later.