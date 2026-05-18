The Double-Take Crisis: How a Server’s Friendly Memory Accidentally Threatened a Customer’s Relationship
Sometimes, small slip-ups can reveal more than intended.
The following story involves a woman working at a bar.
She recognized a customer from a previous visit, and she knew his order. The problem was that he wanted to pretend that he had never been there before.
Let’s take a closer look!
Accidentally snitched
A couple sat at the bar. All our servers make our limited cocktail menu.
He ordered a vodka tonic, while she got a tequila soda.
They sat there for three hours. They got three more rounds.
At this time, I got familiar with his face. I also noticed his distinct tribal-style tattoo sleeve.
This woman realized the guy was with another girl.
He came back three days later. I said, “Hey, vodka tonic, right?”
I started to say tequila soda. Then, I hesitated. This is when I realized the girl was new.
He said, “Oh, actually, yeah on the vodka tonic.”
He added, “But this is my first time here.”
She thinks the girl knew it instantly.
We locked eyes. She knew.
Luckily, I am blonde. I really played into that.
I said, “Oh, I must have you mixed up with another set of regulars. Sorry.”
She got a fruity cocktail. She was definitely not tequila soda girl.
She assumed the guy was a cheater.
But the damage was done. She knew.
Maybe they were both first dates. Maybe he is a cheater. Who knows?
But that girl knew something was up.
That is all one can hope for.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s an interesting comment.
This person shares quite a similar experience.
Indeed, right?
Finally, you did a good thing, says this person.
If you’re bringing a different date, try choosing a different bar.
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