She Decided to Skip Visiting Her In-Laws Because the House Was Too Hot, but Her Husband Accused Her of Being Selfish

Comfort matters, especially during family visits.

In this story, a woman dreaded visiting her in-laws because they kept their house at an uncomfortable temperature.

He tried suggesting reasonable solutions like a hotel or adjusting the AC, but nothing seemed to stick.

Now she’s decided to skip the trip entirely.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for refusing to visit in laws bc of house temp My (36F) husband’s (37M) family lives out of state. We are in the DC area. They live in southern Mississippi. Every summer, we spend two weeks visiting. My in-laws are great, except for one thing.

This woman couldn’t take the heat in her in-laws’ house.

They keep their house at 80 degrees in the summer. It is unbearable. I do not sleep. It makes me nauseous. If I try to ask for more AC, they oblige for 10 minutes. Then they complain about being too cold. My husband is also miserable. But he deals with it.

She doesn’t want to visit them this summer.

Tonight, I told him he is more than welcome to visit this summer. I said I will not be joining him. It is not relaxing for me. I do not want to use my vacation time to be miserable for two weeks. He got upset. He said spending time with his family and his wife together is important to him. He said I was being selfish.

She decided to stay behind unless there’s a better accommodation.

I admit I am being selfish. But I do not think it is a bad thing here. I explained I understand that. Unless we can stay in other accommodations, I will stay behind. For example, a hotel. Or if his parents agree to make the interior cooler for the visit. Of course, he wants to stay with his family. But he will not say anything to them about the temperature.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to make such a decision.

This upset me. I told him part of being married is watching out for the well-being of your partner. Of course, it escalated. So, am I the jerk for not visiting my in-laws until something changes? It seems like such a trivial issue, but it can be unbearable. Getting minimal sleep, sweating all the time, with no relief for 14 days straight.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Stay at a hotel, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A warm welcome is appreciated, not just 80 degrees warm!

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