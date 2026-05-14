She Feared Her Cat and Dog Would Clash, but the Pair Quickly Formed an Adorable Bond
by Matthew Gilligan
Yes, some cats and dogs simply can’t get along and they are sworn enemies…
And then there are these two!
A woman named Macy showed TikTok viewers how her pets may not look alike, but they’re the best of friends.
The video’s text overlay reads, “And to think, I was worried they wouldn’t get along.”
Macy’s cat and dog were snuggling together on a couch.
These two are obviously best friends!
Macy’s caption reads, “They needed each other.”
Take a look at the video.
@yycam
they needed eachother #foryoupage #fyp #dog #cat #dachshund
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person nailed it.
Another TikTokker shared a photo.
And this individual weighed in.
Is this adorable, or what?!?!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.
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