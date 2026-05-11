She Had Her Father’s Permission to Clean the Hoarded Home, but Throwing Away Moldy Books Divided the Family

Living in a hoarder’s home for years can really start to weigh on you after a while.

So, what would you do if you finally got permission to start clearing out a dangerously cluttered house, but in the process, threw away items your parents still considered valuable? Would you feel bad and apologize? Or would you feel justified because living conditions have become unsafe?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation while trying to help her parents. Here’s what happened.

AITAH: With dad’s approval, I started cleaning a family house affected by hoarding, and accidentally threw out some book collections, now they hate me. My family (mother and father) were on a 4-day holiday, and I had received approval from my father to begin cleaning the house. My mother has a hoarding problem, and it has affected the family for years now. I began throwing stuff out and immediately got caught on the cameras, getting scolded by my mother. Upon their return, my mom scavenged through the garbage and found a bunch of valuable stuff that I had thrown out (book collections). These were all covered in mould, and I had thought nothing of it, as the main space I was clearing out had become so full to the point of stuff toppling on top of family members.

Now, everyone is upset with her.

Both my father and mother are now against my actions. Yes, I was a bit stupid for not properly analysing stuff, but this has been an issue for my 24 years of living. Parts of the house are completely out of bounds, and stuff goes missing due to the pile-ups. I feel sick now and have basically been framed as the black sheep. I know what I did was wrong, but the hoarding needs to stop, because it has caused my mother to become physically sick. AITA?

Yikes! Having permission from her father should’ve solved at least one of these problems.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about her actions.

This person thinks her parents need to both get some help.

Here’s someone who questions the value of the book collection.

According to this reader, she should feel good about her decisions.

Yet another reader who talks about the value of the book collection.

It’s time to step away, because until her mother gets the support she needs, all actions will be in vain.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.