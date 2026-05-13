She Showed Exactly Why Her Flight Was So Bad, and Many Travelers Could Relate

It seems like common courtesy isn’t that common these days, huh?

And here’s another perfect example of what I’m talking about!

A woman named Ameera had a frustrating experience on a flight and she took to TikTok to show folks what happened.

Ameera filmed herself sitting in her seat on a plane…

And someone sitting behind her kept pushing hard on the back of her seat.

As a result, Ameera kept lunging forward.

Ameera expressed shock with her facial expression about having to deal with this rude person.

The video then showed an older woman behind her looking around the side of the seat.

So that’s who was back there!

The video’s caption reads, “Worst plane ride.”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Anotehr TikTokker was shocked.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This would drive anyone crazy…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who thought sharing homemade bread with her neighbor would stop the noise complaints, but when it didn’t, she kept her pastries to herself.