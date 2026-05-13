May 13, 2026 at 2:47 am

She Showed Exactly Why Her Flight Was So Bad, and Many Travelers Could Relate

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a plane

TikTok/@ameejau

It seems like common courtesy isn’t that common these days, huh?

And here’s another perfect example of what I’m talking about!

A woman named Ameera had a frustrating experience on a flight and she took to TikTok to show folks what happened.

woman on a plane

TikTok/@ameejau

Ameera filmed herself sitting in her seat on a plane…

And someone sitting behind her kept pushing hard on the back of her seat.

As a result, Ameera kept lunging forward.

woman on a plane

TikTok/@ameejau

Ameera expressed shock with her facial expression about having to deal with this rude person.

The video then showed an older woman behind her looking around the side of the seat.

So that’s who was back there!

The video’s caption reads, “Worst plane ride.”

woman on a plane

TikTok/@ameejau

Check out the video.

@ameejau

Worst plane ride #fyp #trending #plane #travel

♬ original sound – Bobi🍏

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.13.33 AM She Showed Exactly Why Her Flight Was So Bad, and Many Travelers Could Relate

Anotehr TikTokker was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.13.46 AM She Showed Exactly Why Her Flight Was So Bad, and Many Travelers Could Relate

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.14.20 AM She Showed Exactly Why Her Flight Was So Bad, and Many Travelers Could Relate

This would drive anyone crazy…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who thought sharing homemade bread with her neighbor would stop the noise complaints, but when it didn’t, she kept her pastries to herself.

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