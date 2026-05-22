Student Blocked From Cricket Team by Captain’s Favoritism—and the Headmaster Sided With the Captain

It’s an American high school movie classic.

School sports teams always seem to come with at least a little bit of favoritism drama, especially when the captain starts treating the lineup like a friend group hang out instead of an actual team.

In this story, a student had been picked for the cricket team because he was genuinely good at bowling and already played outside of school, even if the rest of his game wasn’t exactly amazing.

But during one match, he sat there watching the captain repeatedly pick his own friends while the team kept losing and stronger players stayed sidelined.

Unfortunately for him, the headmaster overheard the confrontation and things escalated fast.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for confronting the team captain? This happened when I was at school and I never really knew if I was in the wrong or not so I wanted to get a sense of how others feel. I got picked for my school cricket team in the first year of high school and was one of the top bowlers (pitchers) and played for a club outside of school. I was awful at batting and fielding, but I made up for it with my bowling. Come the first game of the season, it’s almost over and I’m still yet to bowl. The captain is just picking his friends – regardless of their talent – and we’re losing.

He called him out on it.

I already asked the captain to put me in many times but was ignored. So as we’re entering my last real point to do anything… I confront him and say that he’s just putting on his friends and we have numerous people other than me on the team who we know are more capable and he should be more fair. I forget the exact words, but I was angry and putting him on the spot in front of the team. The headmaster of the school – who just so happens to be one of the umpires for the game – overhears my comments and absolutely chews me out in front of everyone.

It was brutal.

He shouts me over with a “You’re out of line. If you have a problem, you bring it up with me” and subs me off. I did not get a chance to bowl and am subsequently blacklisted from the team for the rest of my 7 years at the school. I don’t have a problem with confronting people in positions of authority, but I’m pretty sure it was not the place for me to directly complain to the headmaster of the school that the captain is picking favourites during a game? Are you not allowed to question the captain?

He’s confused about the whole thing.

I had been team captain for sports at my previous school, and whilst anyone could say whatever they wanted it was understood that the final choice maker was the captain, but you’re free to present your case if you have one. Perhaps I could have been more tactical with my criticism, but was I really expected to just shut up and lose the game whilst doing absolutely nothing? AITA?

This is just my opinion, but his punishment was wild.

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What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone agrees.

This person thinks he should just forget it.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

Honestly, even if he could have handled the confrontation better, the punishment still feels wild.

This wasn’t some violent outburst or massive scene that stopped the game. It sounds more like a frustrated teenager calling out obvious favoritism after being repeatedly ignored while the team continued losing.

Could he have waited until after the match or spoken more tactfully? Yeah. But expecting a high school student to sit there quietly while being sidelined for less qualified players feels unrealistic.

What really makes the situation strange is how extreme the response ended up being.

At the end of the day, questioning authority isn’t automatically disrespectful, especially when the authority figure is clearly making unfair decisions in front of everyone.

Sir, this is not the army, sir!