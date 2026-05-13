May 13, 2026 at 2:22 am

Rich Coworker Thought He Was Above the Dress Code—Until the Manager Forced Him to Get “Creative” With His Designer Wardrobe

by Heide Lazaro

Well-dressed man

Pexels

Some employees can get creative in how they follow workplace rules.

In this story, a teenage cook noticed a new rich-kid hire showing up without the required hat.

After a manager’s warning, the new hire returned wearing a different kind of hat.

The kitchen and dining room couldn’t hide their amusement.

Let’s take a closer look!

1990. My introduction to MP

I was a teenager cooking in a restaurant kitchen which was visible to the dining room.

As was standard, the cooks wore ball caps to keep hair out of the food.

A new hire my age was a rich kid who treated the job like a tourist.

He showed up his first couple shifts without a hat for his long-ish blonde hair.

This man saw the look on the manager’s face when the new hire wore an oversized sombrero.

The manager threatened that the next time he showed up without a hat, he’d be sent home for good.

The following shift, I’m in the kitchen when I see him have to turn sideways as he walks through the front door.

He is wearing a giant novelty oversized sombrero, complete with all the bling.

The look on the manager’s face was priceless.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Here’s a petty revenge idea though…

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 8.14.05 AM Rich Coworker Thought He Was Above the Dress Code—Until the Manager Forced Him to Get Creative With His Designer Wardrobe

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 8.14.38 AM Rich Coworker Thought He Was Above the Dress Code—Until the Manager Forced Him to Get Creative With His Designer Wardrobe

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 8.15.08 AM Rich Coworker Thought He Was Above the Dress Code—Until the Manager Forced Him to Get Creative With His Designer Wardrobe

Finally, this person thinks it’s funny.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 8.15.34 AM Rich Coworker Thought He Was Above the Dress Code—Until the Manager Forced Him to Get Creative With His Designer Wardrobe

Some rules are meant to be broken… with style.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

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