The “Aloha” Nightmare: Why One Landlord’s Constant Surveillance is Turning a Hawai’i Dream Home Into a Stress Zone

Imagine renting a place in Hawaii, but your landlord is a little bit obsessed with every move you make. It’s almost like having a parent ask where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Would you put up with it, talk to the landlord about it, or try to avoid the landlord?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and so far they’ve been trying to avoid the landlord. That’s far from working.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I Overreacting? Landlord constantly watching and reporting on me? I rent a place in the KuKuiopae neighborhood on the Big Island of Hawai‘i — it’s such a beautiful area, which makes this whole situation even more shocking. My landlord has become way too much. Whenever I go outside, she’ll run out just to talk to me. She constantly asks where I’m going, if I’m working, when I’m working, and what my days off are. Then on my days off, she’ll either try to make plans or call and text me with random things. Sometimes I get a day or two of peace, but that’s it.

This sounds so annoying!

If I tell her I’m busy or turn down plans, she starts stomping around the house for days like she’s mad. It’s honestly exhausting. I’ve also found out she has some of her friends keeping tabs on me — one of them actually admitted it to me.

It gets even worse.

What makes it even worse is that she’s involved with a group of people who love talking about and reporting on others who are just minding their own business. It’s like their hobby is gossiping and stirring up drama. Some of them are even on the board, which makes it feel like they all protect each other.

The landlord sounds kind of crazy.

For context, I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs, I don’t have parties, and I rarely have anyone over. I just work and dive. I’ve even had to sneak into my own home so she doesn’t see me. If she realizes I’m home, I’ll hear her get up and start running around, and then she’ll text or call me right after about something random. But when she doesn’t know I’m home, it’s completely quiet.

OP is starting to wonder what’s normal.

It’s gotten to the point where I’m anxious just existing in my own space. I feel like I’m constantly being watched or judged. It’s heartbreaking that this kind of behavior exists in such a peaceful, beautiful place. Am I overreacting, or is this just really not normal behavior for a landlord?

Maybe the landlord was hoping OP would be her new BFF? Otherwise, the behavior seems really, really weird.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to move out.

Here’s another vote for moving out.

One person offers some advice and a warning.

Here are a couple more suggestions.

It’s probably better to move than take on this crazy landlord!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to look at the photos.