The Apathy Accusation: Why One Gamer’s Refusal to Fight Corporate Greed Left His Friend Out for Blood

There’s a difference between staying out of a debate and refusing to acknowledge one exists at all.

So when an avid gamer told his friend that microtransactions weren’t his problem because he simply doesn’t buy them, his friend got heated.

Turns out, his friend wasn’t a fan of his dismissive attitude.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for saying I don’t care about microtransactions in games? I (35M) was at my friends (36M) house just relaxing. Having some beer, watching playoff basketball, typical stuff. We both play a lot of video games, both of us since we were young.

His friend soon shared one of his biggest gripes about modern gaming.

He told me that one of the biggest reasons games suck now is due to microtransactions. He said that it’s just a waste of money and it’s play to win and so on.

He pushed back, stating it really wasn’t that big of a deal.

I told him it doesn’t bother me because I simply don’t need to buy it, so I don’t. I’ve never cared about getting a new costume or whatever nonsense they’re selling. The companies can try to sell it to me as much as they want, I just don’t buy it because I don’t care. It doesn’t affect my experience because it just doesn’t matter to me.

His friend continues to plead his case, but he wasn’t super interested in engaging.

He kept telling me how serious an issue it is, but after a while I just shrugged my shoulders. I don’t want to get in a debate because I just don’t care about it. Despite playing a lot of games, it’s irrelevant to me, so I just don’t care.

Now his friend is picking up on his dismissiveness and is ticked.

He got really mad and told me that I’m treating this way too lightly and that it’s a serious issue. AITA?

Sounds like there’s a lot of unaddressed tension in this friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter points out the fallacies in this gamer’s argument.

This user also didn’t take well to this gamer’s tone.

This attitude problem extends beyond this one argument.

This user agrees microtransactions really are a big problem.

Just because you refuse to acknowledge a problem doesn’t mean it’s not important.