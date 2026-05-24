The Boarding Gate Battle: How a Passenger’s Unhinged Race Against an Elderly Couple Exposed the Worst of Airport Culture

Travelling by plane is a big undertaking. Lots of stress and planning. Plenty of rushing.

I’ve always been exhausted and bored out of my mind before I even reach my plane’s waiting area!

So I don’t understand what happened in this story See why I’m intrigued about how this traveler made it more exciting.

Alright grandma, you wanna race? Let’s race. I was at the airport and we had a tight window for our layover flight to pick us up, maybe 10 minutes and it was on the opposite side of the terminal. I am a fast walker, pretty much the fastest walker I know.

I’m not a competitive person, so I’m not sure I understand the Olympic event that is about about to transpire.

Naturally, I overtook this older woman and her husband (who got off the same flight as me) while walking to the departure gate. I’m just walking as I normally do when that same woman cuts in front of me. Like she wanted to be ahead. I thought it was odd and slightly annoying. We’re all going to the same place and you were in no visible hurry until I overtook you. Then you want to be in front of me.

OP, you’re such a hypocrite. I’m rooting for the older folks! But alas…

So I just increased my walking speed a bit and overtook her again. It wasn’t hard. This woman cuts in front of me AGAIN. So at this point I’m like alright, gloves are off lady. You wanna be first? I’m gonna leave your behind in the dust. You stand 0 chance against me. So I sped up and kept walking fast and I can literally see her speeding up as well (Officially both of us are playing dumb).

Wow. What a sore winner. I can’t be friends with people like this. So insecure!

I start smiling because there’s no way this stupid woman is going to beat me and she’s just gonna get tired. I speed up even more to the point where I’m almost running. Guess who got on the plane first? Me, jerk. And I made sure to speed up extra fast just so that she knew she lost and that she lost humiliatingly. By the time she got on the plane it was full to the brim. Maybe if she was a bit faster she could’ve been able to stow her luggage in a convenient spot.

Here is what folks are talking about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

LOL I bet he’s the opposite of her. I’m picturing him coughing and shuffling behind her.

Always? I don’t think so. Maybe because standing is harder when you’re older. I have trouble with that, too.

Haha, I also don’t understand what OP gained from this. Can you imagine working for him? I can’t!

No, but this is insulting to children. I was never like this. (I’m smiling smugly.)

Unless you’re driving, right? I’m being serious. People are like this.

Traveler notices older woman trying to beat him to the lineup for their plane. He succeeds and, for some reason, revels in watching her and her husband wait to board.