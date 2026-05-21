The Corporate Lockdown: Why a Whole Department Pays the Price for One Employee’s Endless YouTube Streaming

As the saying goes, one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch.

That goes for a lot of things in life, and one of them happens to be work environments.

I’ve had an experience before at a former job where a co-worker opened their mouth about something that was a little treat for us…and it was instantly ruined because the boss put an end to it.

Nobody likes someone like that, guaranteed.

In this story, a worker talked about a fellow employee who royally blew it for everyone when they ddi something really DUMB and tipped off the boss.

Check out what went down.

Dumb rules are there for a reason. “I’ve worked for a few different companies over the years, and every single one of them has some really dumb rules.

Doesn’t every job have dumb rules in some way or another?

Everyone just complains about these rules but nobody ever wonders why these rules are in place. Years ago I worked at a call center. Management was pretty chill – as long as you did your job, they left you alone. It wasn’t very busy either. Most days you would have a few minutes between calls. And people would use that time to surf the net on the computer (this was before smart phones) or whatever…and management kind of looked the other way.

Someone always has to come along and ruin all the fun…

Until one day, this new hire – let’s call him Danny – came along. He started watching YouTube on the computer between calls. Problem was, people from other departments would walk by our area, and they would make comments to our manager about how we were not busy enough, staff had time to watch YouTube, etc. So the manager told us to not watch videos on the company computer because it was bad optics. Message received. Right?

And some folks are just totally CLUELESS.

The following day Danny brought in his personal laptop with movies and TV shows loaded. He started watching shows between calls on his personal laptop, “The manager said no watching videos on the company computer. This is my personal computer.” So new rule: in between calls, no more doing anything. Just sit there. No surfing the net, no personal devices, nothing. Danny is a giant moron. And people like him is the reason why we have stupid rules at work.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another person knows all about this…

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Is it best to keep your mouth shut and not rock the boat at work?

Sure, sometimes it is!

But it can also be important to have a good head on your shoulders, have some common sense, and and not spoil something for all your co-workers.

All I can say about this one is that this guy seems like he’s totally CLUELESS.

Good grief!

Jeez, talk about ruining all the fun for everyone…